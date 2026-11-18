Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martínez has backed Como star Nico Paz to step up and become the national team’s long-term No. 10 following the retirement of Lionel Messi.

Messi ended his 20-year international career back in October, bowing out on 208 appearances as Argentina beat Benin 3–0 in an exhibition match where the actual soccer was second billing to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s send-off.

Argentina now enters a brave new world, as the team attempts to move forward without arguably the greatest player ever to play the game.

There has been much debate about who will wear the iconic No. 10 jersey in a post-Messi landscape. More than just a number, the shirt—worn by greats Messi, Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes—bestows a level of creative leadership and responsibility on its wearer.

The number was left vacant in Argentina’s two friendlies during the November international break, but may not be unused for much longer.

Argentina’s History of the No. 10 Jersey

Lionel Messi —2008-09–2026-27

—2008-09–2026-27 Franco Mastantuono —2023-24

—2023-24 Paulo Dybala —2023-24

—2023-24 Ángel Correa —2020-21–2023–24

—2020-21–2023–24 Ángel Di María —2015-16

—2015-16 Javier Pastore —2015-16

—2015-16 Éver Banega —2015-16

—2015-16 Sergio Agüero —2015–16

—2015–16 Juan Román Riquelme —2005-26–2008-09

—2005-26–2008-09 Pablo Aimar —2004–05

—2004–05 Andrés D’Alessandro —2003–04

—2003–04 Ariel Ortega —1996-97–2001-02

—1996-97–2001-02 Nacho González —1996-97

—1996-97 Marcelo Gallardo —1994-95

—1994-95 Marcelo Espina —1994-95

—1994-95 Diego Maradona —1981-82–1993-94

—1981-82–1993-94 Diego Simeone —1990-91–1993-94

—1990-91–1993-94 Alejandro Sabella —1982-83

—1982-83 Juan Carlos Bujedo —1978–79

—1978–79 Mario Kempes —1977-78

—1977-78 Cacho Heredia —1973-74

—1973-74 Antonio Rattín —1965-66

—1965-66 José Sanfilippo —1961-62

—1961-62 Alfredo Roja—1957-58



Martínez Says Paz Deserves Opportunity

Nico Paz is Argentina’s next big hope. | Hernan Cortez/Getty Images

Paz, 22, shone during Tuesday’s 7–0 win over Costa Rica, scoring two thunderous efforts—while sporting the No. 18 jersey—during the first half at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

The Spanish-born attacking midfielder is a rising star of European soccer and was named Serie A Midfielder of the Year in 2025–26 having helped Como qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The former Real Madrid academy star has since continued his skyward trajectory, scoring six times and registering eight assists in 14 matches this season, while earning widespread acclaim for his string-pulling turns in the eye-catching 4–1 win over Manchester United and 9–1 pummelling of Lens. At national-team level, Paz has five goals in five appearances for Argentina following the 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain in July.

Speaking after Argentina’s big win over Costa Rica, Martínez tipped Paz to step up as his country’s next creator-in-chief.

“I see him becoming more and more integrated into the group,” Martínez said. “Obviously, he needs that Argentine fighting spirit, and we’re helping him adapt. Honestly, he deserves this opportunity; he deserves to be here playing. The goals he’s scoring are a bonus.

“If he maintains this humility, this current form, Nico Paz can clearly wear the No. 10 for Argentina and shoulder that responsibility. We need players like him, who feel like leaders. He can lead us to win many matches.

“We have to help him. We are a national team. There are no egos here. There is hard work, humility, and respect.”

Lionel Scaloni ‘Very Happy’ With Prodigious Paz

🇦🇷 ¡GOOOL DE ARGENTINA! Golazo de Nico Paz para cerrar el estadio y empezar a golear



Argentina 3 - 0 Costa Rica | Con @giraltpablo y @clankjpv por Telefe 📺 #ArgentinaXTelefe pic.twitter.com/CK2l0dFfUp — telefe (@telefe) November 17, 2026

Martínez’s post-match endorsement was backed by Valentín Barco, who told reporters of his teammate: “From Nico’s game, I like everything. I really like how he plays. I hope he gets the 10, I would like it.”

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni insisted Paz “can give even more”, adding: “We will take care of him. We are very happy with him.”

Nico Paz vs. Costa Rica

Statistic Total Minutes Played 45 Goals 2 Assists 0 Shots 3 Shots on Target 2 Chances Created 1 Pass Accuracy 85% Touches in the Opposition Box 6

However, despite the love-in, Paz is keeping his feet on the ground for now.

Asked about the prospect of stepping into Messi’s shoes, or rather shirt, he said: “The truth is that I don’t think about it. What I think about is enjoying days like today, having fun on the field because what I love most is playing football and on top of that representing the national team and representing so many people. I play for that and I want to keep doing it.”