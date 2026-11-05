The Biggest Wins in Champions League History

The Champions League is designed to pit European soccer’s elite against one another, but that hasn’t prevented some serious mismatches over the years.

The competition’s expansion has only created a greater number of imbalanced matchups, which has often resulted in some extraordinary results as European royalty dismantle inferior opponents.

Dec. 10, 2003 marked a momentous day in Champions League folklore as Juventus secured the largest-ever victory when demolishing Olympiacos 7–0. Since then, 16 more matches have been won by seven or more goals.

With that in mind, here are the biggest triumphs in Champions League history.

The Biggest Margins of Victory in Champions League History

Real Madrid beat Malmö by eight goals in 2015. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Only three teams have won Champions League matches by eight goals since the competition’s rebranding in 1992. Liverpool were the first, achieving the feat in 2007 as they ran riot on home soil against Beşiktaş with an 8–0 victory, during which Yossi Benayoun scored a hat trick. It was a stark contrast from their first group stage meeting that season, which ended 2–1 to the Turkish giants.

Six-time European Cup winners Liverpool nearly matched that margin twice under Jürgen Klopp, only to fall one goal short. 7–0 wins over Spartak Moscow and Maribor arrived during the 2017–18 campaign as the Reds scored 23 times in the group stage, before eventually reaching the final courtesy of their fearsome triumvirate of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Real Madrid are the only other team to have enjoyed an 8–0 scoreline in the competition, with their glorious night against Malmö in 2015 marked by four goals for Cristiano Ronaldo and a hat trick for Karim Benzema. All eight strikes arrived in the space of 62 minutes at the Bernabéu.

Como became the latest side to join the eight-goal victory club during their debut Champions League campaign. Unbelievably, the Italians were 9–1 winners over Lens on their travels, with six other players scoring alongside Anastasios Douvikas’s treble. it was an astonishing night for Cesc Fàbregas’s side.

Only Bayern Munich had previously scored nine times in a single Champions League match, with Dinamo Zagreb the unlucky defense repeatedly sliced open at the Allianz Arena. However, the Croatian side did at least score twice, reducing their margin of defeat slightly.

Bayern Munich are one of two sides to score nine in a Champions League match. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Plenty of clubs have won 7–0 over the years, but Shakhtar are the only side among them to have also been defeated by the same scoreline. Having embarrassed BATE Borisov earlier in the 2014–15 season, the Ukrainian side then received a taste of their own medicine in the knockout phase as they were humiliated at Bayern.

The Germans had beaten Basel 7–0 three years earlier, too, adding to a growing list of victories by that exact scoreline. Valencia, Marseille and Arsenal had all set the standard in the seasons prior, and Barcelona followed in their footsteps when annihilating Celtic by seven in 2016. One of the greatest scoresheets of all time boasted Lionel Messi (thrice), Luis Suárez (twice), Andrés Iniesta and Neymar.

Manchester City enjoyed duels with German opposition during the Pep Guardiola era, beating Schalke and RB Leipzig by seven across the space of four years. Paris Saint-Germain are the most recent 7–0 winners, overcoming Brest with seven different scorers during the knockout playoff in 2024–25.

Result Date Lens 1–9 Como Nov. 4, 2026 Real Madrid 8–0 Malmö Dec. 8, 2015 Liverpool 8–0 Beşiktaş Nov. 6, 2007 Bayern Munich 9–2 Dinamo Zagreb Sep. 17, 2024 Paris Saint-Germain 7–0 Brest Feb. 19, 2025 Manchester City 7–0 RB Leipzig March 14, 2023 Manchester City 7–0 Schalke March 12, 2019 Liverpool 7–0 Spartak Moscow Dec. 6, 2017 Maribor 0–7 Liverpool Oct. 17, 2017 Barcelona 7–0 Celtic Sep. 13, 2016 Bayern Munich 7–0 Shakhtar Donetsk March 11, 2015 BATE Borisov 0–7 Shakhtar Donetsk Oct. 21, 2014 Bayern Munich 7–0 Basel March 13, 2012 Valencia 7–0 Genk Nov. 23, 2011 MŠK Žilina 0–7 Marseille Nov. 3, 2010 Arsenal 7–0 Slavia Prague Oct. 23, 2007 Juventus 7–0 Olympiacos Dec. 10, 2003