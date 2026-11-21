Little by little, the old José Mourinho is coming out at Real Madrid. After getting inundated with questions about Endrick’s future, the Portuguese boss dealt out a harsh reminder: “Real Madrid is more important than Endrick.”

The Brazilian has once again been linked with a January exit after limited playing time this season. Endrick has made just seven appearances across all competitions in 2026–27, and only three have been for more than 10 minutes.

Clubs in need of an attacking reinforcement, like Manchester United and AC Milan, are circling the talented 20-year-old, eager to poach him from the Bernabéu even just on loan for the second half of the season, following Lyon’s script from last winter.

As transfer speculation begins to ramp up, Mourinho has fielded question after question about Endrick—and he made it very clear where he stands with the entire situation.

“He’s doing very well here. For me, the situation is very clear: Real Madrid is more important than Endrick,” Mourinho said on Friday. “I care a lot about Endrick; he’s a fantastic kid, and I have great affection for him, but for me, Real Madrid is more important than Endrick.

“That means Real Madrid needs him. And the Real Madrid coach needs him. You already have your answer—you, the people who write, his agents and all the clubs that send news to the newspapers.”

Mourinho, who has already reiterated how much he wants Endrick to remain in the Spanish capital, went on to say the final decision will come down to his “superiors.” But his stance is straightforward: Real Madrid need Endrick, and therefore Endrick should stay.

What’s the Best Move for Endrick?

Endrick has yet to command a strong role at Real Madrid. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Real Madrid have a hectic schedule on the horizon. In addition to their La Liga and Champions League campaigns, they will add Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup fixtures into the mix.

Depth and rotations will be crucial to the team’s success in all four competitions, especially to avoid any unnecessary injuries or overload problems to Kylian Mbappé. Mourinho, of course, would prefer to have Endrick available in such situations, as would most Real Madrid fans.

But the promise of starting an early-round Copa del Rey match or a La Liga clash against a wildly inferior team does not hold the same allure as playing regular minutes at another club on loan, where Endrick can truly grow his game and prove he is not just another underachieving wonderkid.

It’s easy to see that the best path for Endrick’s development and individual career is having another successful stint elsewhere, like his spell at Lyon. The forward lit up Ligue 1, recording 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances last season.

Starting week in and week out is far more valuable than waiting for scraps at Real Madrid, even if his minutes would gradually increase as Los Blancos’ schedule gets more hectic. But Endrick must decide if he will put himself first or the club.

Losing Endrick Would Be a Blow for Real Madrid

Carlos Espí (back) would be in for more minutes if Endrick left Real Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

If Endrick opts to leave the Spanish capital this winter, Mourinho will be left with just Carlos Espí as Mbappé’s backup. The summer signing is more than capable of stepping in when needed; after all, he has three goals to his name in just 52 minutes this season.

But Endrick offers a different profile to Espí. The Brazil international brings electrifying pace on the counter attack, and a left foot with more power than anyone would expect from such a small frame. He is also capable of playing out wide, where he helped Real Madrid secure a comeback 4–3 win over Roma in the Champions League.

Endrick has the vision to set up his teammates, whereas Espí is more of a classic No. 9. The Spaniard is a clinical presence inside the box, and knows exactly where to position himself to get on the end of service.

Losing Endrick’s versatility is something no manager would want, but Mourinho can at least fall back on Espí if Endrick takes his talents elsewhere in January.