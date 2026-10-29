Five Strikers Man Utd Could Sign in January After Benjamin Sesko Blow

Respite has been in short supply for Manchester United this season.

On-field performances have been disastrous, players have publicly lambasted club staff and, just to make matters even worse, injuries have poured fuel on a growing dumpster fire. When it rains, it pours—as those familiar with the Manchester climate know all too well.

The latest setback amid the ongoing crisis comes from the treatment room, as Benjamin Šeško’s return from a nagging shin injury has been reportedly delayed until January. That leaves the misfiring Joshua Zirkzee as the only orthodox striker available for the Red Devils, which is an alarmingly bleak prospect.

Šeško’s 12-goal debut season offered encouragement that United had finally clinched their long-term No. 9 after painful experiences with Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund. Despite his worrying injury record, the Slovenian sharpshooter remains part of the club’s vision of a brighter future.

But nobody can deny United’s need for reinforcements. The club, as they should have over the summer, will need to sign an alternative to Šeško when the transfer market re-opens in January, preferably recruiting a short-term solution which will bolster their ranks without blocking the development of their injured 23-year-old.

Here are five strikers they could turn to in the winter window.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta has long wanted to leave Crystal Palace. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Premier League proven and out of contract next summer, Jean-Philippe Mateta could be the perfect answer to United’s prayers.

It’s no secret the 29-year-old has long wanted to leave Crystal Palace, even coming close to joining AC Milan last winter before issues with his medical scuppered a move. He’s begrudgingly continued to represent the Eagles, and he finished last season with 16 goals across all competitions despite his itchy feet—the third successive campaign in which he’s hit double-digits.

Mateta won’t be signing a contract extension at Selhurst Park, meaning the upcoming January window is the last chance Palace have to cash in on him. Given his proposed move to Milan was valued at around $36 million, one would expect United to be able to sign him for even less this winter.

Old Trafford would certainly prove an attractive destination for Mateta, in spite of the Red Devils’ current predicament. The chance to join one of the world’s grandest clubs—one currently playing Champions League soccer—doesn’t arise every day.

The towering center forward would prove similarly appealing for United. Clinical, powerful, cost-effective and acutely aware of the demands of English soccer, Mateta would provide excellent competition for Šeško in both the immediate future and years to come.

Endrick

Endrick is desperate for more game time. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

If United desire an incredibly short-term remedy, then Endrick would be worth analyzing closely.

Real Madrid blocked a possible loan exit for their young Brazilian over the summer, but it’s been a familiar story for him at the beginning of the José Mourinho era. The continued brilliance of Kylian Mbappé and arrival of summer recruit Carlos Espí has resulted in a bit-part role, which has yielded just four appearances.

A dramatic increase in game time appears unlikely during the second half of the campaign, potentially forcing Endrick into another temporary departure. He spent half of the 2025–26 season on loan with Lyon in France, where he delivered an impressive eight goals and as many assists in 21 outings.

The raw talent is undeniable, and United could take a fairly risk-free punt on the 20-year-old as a result.

Whether Madrid will actually sanction his exit, either temporarily or permanently, remains to be seen, as does his effectiveness as a sole striker in the Premier League. But Endrick ticks a number of United’s boxes regardless.

Alexander Sørloth

Could Alexander Sørloth be a surprise solution? | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Erling Haaland lite, anyone?

Alexander Sørloth resembles his Norwegian compatriot in many departments. The 30-year-old has an imposing frame, excellent aerial ability and a ruthless streak in the penalty area—traits he’s regularly exhibited during his spell in Spain with Real Sociedad, Villarreal and now Atlético Madrid.

He’s registered 20+ goals in each of his past three seasons and finished in La Liga’s top four scorers in two of those campaigns, despite the fact he’s often not been a regular starter since moving to Atlético.

One would be forgiven for forgetting that Sørloth has actually played in the Premier League before, although the less said about his spell at Crystal Palace the better. Just one goal was scored during his 20 appearances in the late 2010s.

Sørloth was expected to leave the Metropolitano over the summer, but ended up staying put instead. Perhaps United can rival current front-runners Juventus for his signature in a deal that would be unlikely to surpass $35 million based on current reports of his price tag.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could still deliver in the Premier League. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Many had forgotten about Ivan Toney’s existence until his call-up to England’s 2026 World Cup roster. Thomas Tuchel omitted the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke to include the 30-year-old, who has been in terrific form with Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

While there is understandable derision aimed at the standard of the Saudi Pro League, Toney’s tally of 41 goals in 48 appearances during the 2025–26 season is undeniably impressive. The former Brentford striker had scored 30 in the previous campaign, too.

Toney could be reluctant to trade the riches of the Middle East for, well, the lesser riches of Old Trafford, but a return to England and the opportunity to once again assert himself as one of the Premier League’s most clinical strikers could appeal.

Given his age and profile, Toney would provide no barrier to Šeško’s long-term progression, instead offering a valuable alternative and rotation option. He would also be a fine tutor for the former RB Leipzig star, who still has imperfections in his game that require ironing out.

Deniz Undav

A clinical and experienced No. 9. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

To continue the theme of efficient 30-year-old goalscorers who have previously played in England, let’s swiftly move to Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav.

The Germany international, who performed admirably at the World Cup in an impact substitute role, never made the cut at Brighton & Hove Albion, who made a rare misstep by flogging him to the Bundesliga on a permanent transfer. He’s since scored 40 times in 96 appearances for VfB, including a particularly eye-catching 2025–26 campaign in which he managed 25 goals and 14 assists.

Undav is an instinctive finisher, as his numbers underline, but he also thrives outside of the penalty area. An excellent facilitator and intelligent mover off the ball, he’s a force consistently under-appreciated by opposition center backs.

“Ideally, I would like to end my career here—I can already say that much. I’d like to say that I’ll stay here from now on. I want to become a legend,” Undav revealed after extending his contract with Stuttgart until 2029 last summer.

That’s not ideal for potential suitors, but a club with United’s history and reputation could well test Undav’s resolve. They could do much worse than targeting the multifaceted forward, who would potentially prove an astute pick-up for a relatively affordable fee.