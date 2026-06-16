England Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia: World Cup Group L

England hope to shrug off the weight of pre-tournament expectations by kicking off its World Cup campaign with a victory over Croatia in Dallas.

The Three Lions have gone 60 years without major tournament glory, but again have a star-studded roster that, on paper, should be capable of going all the way. Thomas Tuchel is also regarded as an elite level manager, though he’s never coached at a World Cup—or European Championship for that matter—and is yet to experience a sizable test in the international arena.

England and Croatia have history, of course. The latter triumphed in this fixture at the 2018 World Cup semifinal stage, with three subsequent meetings ending in a draw and two victories for the Three Lions. However, the past will be forgotten when England steps out at the AT&T Stadium.

Here’s who Tuchel could select for a seismic encounter in Group L.

England Predicted XI vs. Croatia

There are decisions for Tuchel to make at center back, right wing and in attacking midfield. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your England XI!

GK: Jordan Pickford—The Everton goalkeeper lacks the glamor and grace of the world’s most impressive stoppers, but he’s seldom disappointed for England. He’s No.1 once more as he prepares for his fifth major tournament.

RB: Reece James—Even prior to Tino Livramento’s withdrawal from the England squad through injury, James was certain to start on the right side of defense. The Chelsea captain is the perfect all-rounder at fullback, only undermined by his fitness record.

CB: John Stones—Injuries derailed Stones’s final campaign with Manchester City, with just 18 appearances made across all competitions. Despite stiff competition from Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa for a starting berth, the 32-year-old might get the nod.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi, much like Stones, is not entirely assured of his position in the XI with Konsa lurking, but the Man City defender has been flawless when donning an England jersey previously.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—The Premier League’s Young Player of the Season enters the tournament brimming with confidence and ready to shine as an attack-minded left back capable of stepping into midfield.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Tuchel has put complete faith in the seemingly Man City-bound Anderson, whose sensational performances across the 2025–26 have seen Nottingham Forest value him at approximately $160 million.

CM: Declan Rice—England supporters will hope there’s still energy in Rice’s tank after his 55-match campaign with Arsenal. The indefatigable midfielder is indispensable for club and country.

RW: Noni Madueke—With lingering concerns over Bukayo Saka’s fitness, the winger’s Arsenal teammate Madueke could be promoted to the XI. Tuchel has confessed that Saka is yet to reach “100 per cent” after a grueling, injury-hit season.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham or Morgan Rogers? That’s the unenviable decision Tuchel must make against Croatia as debate rages on over the superior option.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Barcelona supporters will watch on with great interest as their new signing appears set to beat La Blaugrana’s former loanee Marcus Rashford to a starting role. Two goal involvements against Costa Rica last time out will boost Gordon’s confidence no end.

ST: Harry Kane—61 goals for Bayern Munich last season says it all. Kane will almost certainly be England’s decisive figure this summer having hit the peak of his goalscoring powers.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC