England’s Weakness Exposed by Injury—Here’s What Thomas Tuchel Should Do

England heads into its World Cup round of 32 clash with DR Congo as the heavy favorite, but if there is one weakness with the Three Lions right now, it’s at right back.

Usual starter Reece James is facing several weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while primary deputy Jarell Quansah, formerly of Liverpool, is expected to be unavailable after twisting his ankle in Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Panama.

With Tino Livramento forced to withdraw through injury before the tournament had even begun and Trent Alexander-Arnold still left at home, manager Thomas Tuchel is braced for a conundrum at right back for Wednesday lunchtime’s meeting in Atlanta.

Seemingly, Tuchel has four options to fill the void.

4. Declan Rice

Declan Rice helped out as emergency cover for Arsenal. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Declan Rice shook off his own injury scare to earn a spot on the bench against Panama, though little did he know that he was also adding his name to the bottom of the list of possible right back options.



Rice’s senior breakthrough at West Ham United came as a central defender and last season saw Mikel Arteta lean on his defensive qualities at Arsenal. Faced with a similar crisis when Jurriën Timber and Ben White were sidelined, the Spaniard deployed Rice for a time at right back and, wouldn’t you know, Mr. Reliable did well.



That said, Rice is far too important in midfield unless there’s no absolutely alternative. And with that not being the case, it’s unlikely he’ll be considered unless things get worse for England between now and kickoff.

3. Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa has been a regular in central defense. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has played every minute of England’s tournament so far as a starting center back, but he could be shifted out to the right if needed.



Much could depend on the fitness of John Stones, who started the first group game against Croatia before being sidelined with a minor injury that saw Tuchel pivot to a pairing of Konsa and Marc Guéhi. If Stones does return, he could partner Guéhi while Konsa fills in out wide.



“Yeah, for sure,” Tuchel said when asked if Stones could start against DR Congo. “Why not?”

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2. Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah replaced the injured Tino Livramento. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

When Livramento was ruled out of the World Cup, many assumed Tuchel would extend an invitation to Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold. He declined to do so, instead opting for a reunion with Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.



Chalobah, 26, has played in a number of positions in his senior career. He’s currently a center back, having come through the academy in that role, but his senior breakthrough actually came in midfield and his versatility has even extended to a number of appearances as a right back.



Tuchel did not mention right back when asked to explain Chalobah’s call-up, instead insisting it gave him the flexibility to make Quansah the primary deputy out wide. Now, the Chelsea defender may have to step into that role himself.

1. Djed Spence

Djed Spence is already playing through injury. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Djed Spence is the only natural option available for Tuchel, who has pointed to the Tottenham Hotspur man’s ability to play on both sides of defense to justify his inclusion in the squad this summer.



Starting Spence is unlikely to be a difficult decision for Tuchel, but the England boss is going to have to start thinking about rotation if he is dreaming of a deep run this summer. Relying on Spence to play every available minute amid doubts over both James and Quansah could be catastrophic, especially considering he is already playing with a broken jaw.



If England can get the job done against DR Congo early, expect to see Spence protected with a trip back to the bench, at which point one of Tuchel’s alternatives will be given the chance to prove themselves.

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