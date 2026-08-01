Enzo Maresca Adds New Twist to Rodri’s Transfer Saga With Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca revealed there have been no specific conversations “just focused on Rodri” at the Etihad Stadium, calling the midfielder’s links to Real Madrid “just speculation.”

Rodri, who recently underwent back surgery following Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph, has stolen transfer headlines all summer long. The player openly flirted with a move to the Bernabéu, and Los Blancos are now seemingly eager to add the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner to José Mourinho’s ranks.

The move already feels like a forgone conclusion, but the Cityzens have seemingly not given up hope on getting the 30-year-old to finish out his contract, which expires at the end of next season. Maresca even reiterated just how important Rodri is to City and waved off any rumored move to the Spanish capital.

“I said in the first press conference that any manager in the world wants Rodri, so it’s important for me, for the club and for everyone, but now he needs to get some rest,” Maresca said in his prematch press conference ahead of City’s preseason friendly against Inter.

“He’s very important when we need to play every three days. The main focus for him when the season finished was the World Cup. Now he enjoys some rest after that, and we didn’t have any conversation just focused on Rodri [with sporting director Hugo Viana].

“It’s just speculation in this moment. Rodri had surgery on Monday, everything was fine. Now he will get some days off and then return back with us after his holiday ends.”

Rodri’s Transfer Saga With Real Madrid

Rodri had a transformative summer. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images (Rodri), Visionhaus/Getty Images (badge)

Back in 2024, Rodri said: “When Real Madrid call you, the best club in history, the most successful, everything that means ... Obviously, it’s an honor and you always have to pay attention, of course.”

Over the next two years, Los Blancos’ interest in the City superstar decreased exponentially. Not only was Rodri nearing his 30th birthday, which he celebrated during the 2026 World Cup, but he was also struggling with major fitness issues.

The Spaniard tore his ACL in Sept. 2024, returned at the end of the season and then suffered setback after setback in 2025–26. From knee injuries to hamstring problems to a groin issue, Rodri missed over 100 days of action for City last season. In the last two seasons combined, he made just 41 total appearances—and only 24 came in the Premier League.

The last thing Real Madrid needed was another aging, injury-prone player, and their reluctance was justified when Rodri went under the knife for a back problem this summer.

Rodri has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Yet suddenly, the club committed a complete U-turn and reportedly made an official approach for Rodri, engaging in “verbal discussions” with City. The English outfit no doubt wants to keep hold of their Ballon d’Or winner, especially after his return to form for Spain this summer, but the right price from Real Madrid could budge City’s stance.

After all, if they do not sell Rodri now, they risk losing him for free next summer when his contract expires. If Los Blancos are indeed willing to pay at least €50 million ($57.7 million) for the 30-year-old, City would be wise to cash in on a transfer while they can.

Real Madrid, then, would finally get the deep-lying playmaker they have needed since Toni Kroos left after the 2023–24 season. Rodri could be the X-factor Mourinho’s side needs to hoist silverware, but only if he can stay healthy—and with the Spaniard, that’s a big if.

Only time will tell if Rodri fulfills Maresca’s promise and returns to City this preseason, but the more distance between himself and the club plays right into Real Madrid’s hand.

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