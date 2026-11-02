‘Erling Thinks’—Haaland’s Father Reveals True Response to Man City Charges, Possible Transfer

Alf-Inge Haaland, the father of Manchester City’s Erling, has insisted the striker remains solely focused on on-field issues despite the noise surrounding the club’s legal battle against the Premier League.

With City facing massive punishments after being found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 financial charges brought against them, Haaland has been tipped to leave the club in the event of any possible relegation, with comparisons made to Juventus’ relegation from Serie A in 2006 for the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

“Well, Juventus was match-fixing and a few other things,” Alf-Inge told Viaplay as he argued the two cases should not be compared. “I think we should await the appeal process. It could happen quickly, even though there are rival supporters, clubs and, not least, journalists who are out for blood against City right now.

“So we’ll just have to wait and see what the appeal outcome says. City believe they have strong evidence to stand up and prove their innocence, so I think we wait until that decision is reached.”

With so much going on behind the scenes, Alf-Inge insisted his son is doing his best to shut out all the noise and focus on playing matches.

“Erling thinks about playing as much football as he can and concentrates on that,” Haaland Sr said. “I think it’s more those of us outside the pitch who think a bit more about it.”

Alf-Inge Refuses to Deny Relegation Release Clause

Alf-Inge Haaland (right) is clued-in on his son’s career. | ANDREAS HILLERGREN/TT/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images

While Haaland is formally represented by Rafaela Pimenta, his father plays a significant role in negotiations over the striker’s future, which is as uncertain as ever following City’s guilty verdict.

Long-term admirers Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been heavily linked with moves for Haaland if he does choose to pursue an exit, while domestic rivals Arsenal are rumored to be ready to join the race if the opportunity genuinely presents itself.

There have even been suggestions that Haaland’s contract may include a release clause designed specifically for this doomsday scenario, but Alf-Inge refused to give anything away.

“I can’t comment on player contracts or Erling’s contract,” he stressed. “I can’t comment on that.”

Instead, Alf-Inge insisted both he and Erling are in the same boat as everybody else, simply awaiting the verdict of City’s appeal, having heard nothing else from the club.

“Nothing more than what’s in the media,” he revealed. “And there is an awful lot written there, and very one-sided, I would say, right?

“Because it’s hard for Manchester City to come out right now, with an ongoing appeal, and defend themselves.

“So we hope they get a fair hearing, and then we’ll see if they manage to prove that they are innocent, eventually.”