The Hill Dickinson Stadium hosts its first ever Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon, where Liverpool seeks to do the double over Everton with victory in unfamiliar territory.

Liverpool enjoyed their hard-fought 2–1 win over Everton back in September, but their campaign has been all downhill since then. Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal exit to Paris Saint-Germain was the latest devastating blow for the under-fire Arne Slot, who will be keen for a timely response this weekend.

The Reds are currently perched in fifth place and on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and victory against their neighbors would strengthen their continental bid. However, they will be fearing the worst after four defeats from the last five in all competitions.

Everton still harbor European qualification hopes of their own and are only five points behind Liverpool heading into the weekend’s game. Having won three of their last five games, the Toffees will be eying a rare victory over their Merseyside foes.

Everton vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

More Misery Incoming for Liverpool

Liverpool are in dismal form. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool have seldom enjoyed big matches this season and they approach Sunday’s game with little self-belief. After being convincingly conquered by PSG midweek and thrashed at Manchester City in the FA Cup two weekends ago, there’s little cause for optimism.

Injuries and fatigue will only raise the difficulty of Liverpool’s upcoming assignment, key personnel missing in defense and attack to make Slot’s unenviable task even harder.

By contrast, Everton are relatively injury-free and brimming with confidence following an impressive recent run. Their 3–0 thrashing of Chelsea on home soil before the international break is the blueprint for success this weekend.

Liverpool’s away day issues : The Reds have lost more games than they have won on their travels in the Premier League this term, defeated seven times away from Anfield. They have only been victorious during one of their past eight away days at Everton, too, although they are yet to play at the Hill Dickinson, of course.

: The Reds have lost more games than they have won on their travels in the Premier League this term, defeated seven times away from Anfield. They have only been victorious during one of their past eight away days at Everton, too, although they are yet to play at the Hill Dickinson, of course. Attacking woes : Liverpool have faced justifiable scrutiny for their dismal defensive performances throughout the campaign, but their recent attacking record is similarly concerning. Another blank midweek means they have now scored just three times in their previous five matches.

: Liverpool have faced justifiable scrutiny for their dismal defensive performances throughout the campaign, but their recent attacking record is similarly concerning. Another blank midweek means they have now scored just three times in their previous five matches. Form favors Everton: Unfortunately for Liverpool, they are facing one of the league’s in-form sides. Having picked up 10 points across their last five games and lost just four games this calendar year—half as many as Liverpool—Everton will fancy their chances of clinching a famous result.

Prediction: Everton 2–1 Liverpool

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Everton could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

David Moyes boasts an almost entirely fit squad for the derby, only Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish missing as he recovers from a foot fracture. Charly Alcaraz has been absent since February but should return in some capacity this weekend.

Moyes is unlikely to make any changes from the team that drew at Brentford last time out, with Everton well-rested after playing just once since the international break—Liverpool have had four games in that time.

Everton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil; Beto.

Liverpool are struggling with injuries. | FotMob

Hugo Ekitiké is the latest entrant into the treatment room for the Reds and his stay will be long-term. The Frenchman ruptured his Achilles tendon against PSG midweek and is expected to be absent for somewhere between six and 12 months.

Joe Gomez suffered a less severe injury setback against PSG, ruling the regularly sidelined defender out against Everton with a muscle strain. First-choice stopper Alisson is still out, too, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili will face his first Merseyside derby.

Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endō are all missing with long-term issues, while several midweek starters could be rested on Sunday to ensure Liverpool are fresh for a physical battle.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Isak.

What Time Does Everton vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Hill Dickinson Stadium

: Hill Dickinson Stadium Date : Sunday, April 19

: Sunday, April 19 Kick-off Time : 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Everton vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Mexico Max Mexico

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