Liverpool XI vs. Everton—Ekitiké Injury Opens Door: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool make their maiden voyage to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the first Merseyside derby in Everton’s new home.

After being dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain midweek, the aggregate score finishing 4–0 in the French side’s favor, Liverpool could desperately use a positive performance and result against their fierce local rivals.

Victory would not only secure bragging rights for the Reds, but also propel them closer toward Champions League qualification via a top-five Premier League finish.

Hugo Ekitiké Suffers Devastating Injury Blow

Hugo Ekitiké might not return until 2027. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool were dealt a devastating injury setback midweek when Hugo Ekitiké ruptured his Achilles tendon during the PSG clash. The French forward will not only miss the rest of the season and the World Cup, he might not make his comeback until 2027.

Joe Gomez was another injured against PSG, Slot ruling him out of the Everton trip with a muscle strain. The Englishman joins a flooded treatment room containing Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endō and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool will definitely make alterations from Tuesday night’s defeat, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Alexis Mac Allister among those potentially making way for fresh faces.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitiké.

Alisson, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitiké. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)

Liverpool will have to make changes to freshen up. | FotMob

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—Alisson’s continued absence provides Mamardashvili the opportunity to play his first Merseyside derby. The Georgian is growing into his gloves at Anfield, although he must work on his distribution still.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—An umpteenth injury of the season for Gomez and Bradley’s long-term absence means Slot has no option but to start Frimpong at the Hill Dickinson.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—As the days tick away toward the end of the season, uncertainty continues to engulf Konaté. The Frenchman, yet to sign a contract extension, could leave for free this summer.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk must lead by example in hostile territory, the Dutchman’s reliability in such scenarios having diminished this term.

LB: Andy Robertson—A final Merseyside derby for the departing Scotsman, Robertson’s steady presence should offer greater defensive protection than Milos Kerkez would ordinarily.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Things have not always been plain sailing for Liverpool or Gravenberch since the midfielder scored and assisted in September’s victory over Everton.

CM: Curtis Jones—Slot could utilize his last remaining first-team Scouser for an encounter of enormous significance, giving the fatigued Mac Allister a much-needed rest.

RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah has regularly imparted his genius on this fixture over his nine-year stint on Merseyside. Could there be one last hurrah for the Egyptian in the derby?

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai escapes a dismal campaign for the Reds with immense credit in the bank and seems likely to be Liverpool’s difference-maker if they’re to taste victory on Sunday.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—After a special performance and strike against Fulham last weekend, Slot simply can’t afford to bench Ngumoha any longer—especially following Ekitiké’s injury. The teenager will become the youngest ever Merseyside derby scorer if he nets at the Hill Dickinson.

ST: Alexander Isak—Slot has confirmed that Isak is still unable to play the full 90 following his injury return, but with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa the only realistic alternatives up top, the Swede is still the best option.

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