Every Fixture Banned in 2026–27 Champions League Draw by New Rule

As the expanded format of the Champions League comes into its third year, UEFA have implemented a new rule to ensure that the same league phase fixtures are not repeated for three seasons running.

This obscure addendum goes hand-in-hand with the tried-and-tested formula of barring clubs from the same nation facing one another, limiting the pool of potential opponents ahead of the impending draw.

It will be a well-received alteration; nothing leads to boredom faster than repetition. What’s more, having the same elite clubs face off so frequently diminishes the allure of a lofty fixture. While FIFA may not be able to appreciate it as a concept when it comes to World Cups, scarcity is a precious commodity. However, there are some caveats to this rule.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid Involved in Forbidden Fixtures

One scoreboard we won’t see in the League Phase of this season’s Champions League. | Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Inter vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

No fixture which was played in the league phase for both of the past two seasons can be plucked out of the hat in today’s draw. Only three matchups have been repeated since the format change and neither Juventus nor Benfica qualified for this year’s competition.

That leaves any meeting between Inter and Arsenal at San Siro in the same boat as a clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield: banned. That’s good news for Madrid, who have lost their previous two trips to Merseyside without scoring a goal, but José Mourinho could still come up against the Reds at the Bernabéu.

Potential Pot 1 Teams Limited

Team Venue Potential Pot 1 Opponents Inter Home PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Barcelona, Atlético Liverpool Home PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona, Atlético Arsenal Away PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Real Madrid Away PSG, Bayern, Inter, Man City, Arsenal

Limitations to New Rules

Real Madrid and Manchester City can’t get enough of each other. | Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images

This is where the impact of the rule is undermined. Inter can’t host Arsenal in the league phase but they would be allowed to travel to the Emirates Stadium. It is only the specific fixture of home and away teams which is barred.

Intriguingly, there is also no consideration for repeated matchups from the knockout phase. So, Real Madrid could draw Manchester City in the league phase despite their unrelenting track record against the Cityzens. Pep Guardiola called it “a little bit weird” when the two sides faced off again last season, lamenting, “A Madrid draw is a Madrid draw. What can we do?” Nothing.

City have indeed faced Los Blancos in each of the past five Champions League seasons. However, only one of those—last season’s—came in the league phase. The rest were fraught knockout ties which UEFA have no trouble repeating.

Champions League Quiz

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