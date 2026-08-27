Every Fixture Banned in 2026–27 Champions League Draw by New Rule
As the expanded format of the Champions League comes into its third year, UEFA have implemented a new rule to ensure that the same league phase fixtures are not repeated for three seasons running.
This obscure addendum goes hand-in-hand with the tried-and-tested formula of barring clubs from the same nation facing one another, limiting the pool of potential opponents ahead of the impending draw.
It will be a well-received alteration; nothing leads to boredom faster than repetition. What’s more, having the same elite clubs face off so frequently diminishes the allure of a lofty fixture. While FIFA may not be able to appreciate it as a concept when it comes to World Cups, scarcity is a precious commodity. However, there are some caveats to this rule.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid Involved in Forbidden Fixtures
- Inter vs. Arsenal
- Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
No fixture which was played in the league phase for both of the past two seasons can be plucked out of the hat in today’s draw. Only three matchups have been repeated since the format change and neither Juventus nor Benfica qualified for this year’s competition.
That leaves any meeting between Inter and Arsenal at San Siro in the same boat as a clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield: banned. That’s good news for Madrid, who have lost their previous two trips to Merseyside without scoring a goal, but José Mourinho could still come up against the Reds at the Bernabéu.
Potential Pot 1 Teams Limited
Team
Venue
Potential Pot 1 Opponents
Inter
Home
PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Barcelona, Atlético
Liverpool
Home
PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona, Atlético
Arsenal
Away
PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético
Real Madrid
Away
PSG, Bayern, Inter, Man City, Arsenal
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Limitations to New Rules
This is where the impact of the rule is undermined. Inter can’t host Arsenal in the league phase but they would be allowed to travel to the Emirates Stadium. It is only the specific fixture of home and away teams which is barred.
Intriguingly, there is also no consideration for repeated matchups from the knockout phase. So, Real Madrid could draw Manchester City in the league phase despite their unrelenting track record against the Cityzens. Pep Guardiola called it “a little bit weird” when the two sides faced off again last season, lamenting, “A Madrid draw is a Madrid draw. What can we do?” Nothing.
City have indeed faced Los Blancos in each of the past five Champions League seasons. However, only one of those—last season’s—came in the league phase. The rest were fraught knockout ties which UEFA have no trouble repeating.
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Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.