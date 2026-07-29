Every USMNT Player in English Soccer for 2026–27 Season

English soccer has been graced by some of the USMNT’s greatest players during the 21st century.

Brad Friedel, Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan have all enjoyed stints in the Premier League, paving the way for America’s next generation of burgeoning stars.

Many of the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup roster ply their trade in England’s first and second tier as they follow in the footsteps of the influential trailblazers that came before.

While the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun no longer represent English sides, there remains a healthy representation of Americans in the Premier League and Championship.

Here are the USMNT stars—who have earned call-ups in the past year—that will play in England during the 2026–27 season.

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Tyler Adams has impressed in the Premier League. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s been nearly eight years since Tyler Adams left New York behind to begin his European adventure. A move to RB Leipzig proved fruitful and the defensive midfielder soon garnered attention in the Premier League, with Leeds United taking the plunge.

A productive debut season couldn’t prevent relegation for Leeds, however, and Bournemouth swooped in to ensure Adams returned to England’s top tier. An injury-hit debut season was followed by two strong campaigns on the south coast.

Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Haji Wright finally gets a taste of the Premier League. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Haji Wright bounced around Europe before eventually ending up at Coventry City. A journey that took him to the Midlands via Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Türkiye has now peaked, with the striker’s 17 Championship goals last season helping Coventry reach the Premier League.

Wright, who has never previously played in England’s top flight, will be eager to make a positive impression and retain the faith of manager Frank Lampard. Now 28 years old, he can’t afford to let the opportunity slip.

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Chris Richards has stepped up in south London. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Chris Richards failed to make the grade at Bayern Munich early in his career, but he’s discovered his mojo at Crystal Palace. Joining the club in 2022, he’s proceeded to make well over a century of appearances, and has been crucial to the club’s most successful period.

While Marc Guéhi and Eberechi Eze often stole the show before their Selhurst Park exits, Richards’s performances were critical to Palace winning the FA Cup and Conference League under Oliver Glasner. He’s developed nicely in London.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

A flying fullback for Fulham. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Antonee Robinson has spent his entire career in England, which is hardly surprising given he was born and raised in the country. After rising through the system at Everton, the left back enjoyed loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic before permanently joining Fulham.

It’s now been six years since Robinson made the move to Craven Cottage and he’s flourished season upon season. A particularly productive 2024–25 campaign, which yielded 10 assists from defense, even saw him linked with Premier League giants Liverpool.

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Brenden Aaronson has been at Leeds for four years. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds has proven a popular destination for American talents, including Brenden Aaronson. The attacking midfielder traded Philadelphia Union for RB Salzburg in 2020 and enjoyed 18 fruitful months in Austria before Leeds came calling.

Bar a season on loan at Union Berlin, Aaronson has been at Elland Road for the last four years, and was significant to the club’s Premier League return in 2025. In the top tier last season, he managed nine goal involvements as Leeds beat the drop.

Patrick Agyemang (Derby County)

Patrick Agyemang is currently sidelined with a long-term injury. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Patrick Agyemang hoped to play some role in the USMNT’s home World Cup over the summer, but a devastating and long-term Achilles injury ruled him out of contention. The Derby County forward might not even return until 2027.

He’s been very clinical for both club and country to date, with six goals in 14 national team appearances and 10 goals in 38 matches during his debut Derby season pointing to his quality and potential.

Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough)

The midfielder recently joined Middlesbrough. | Middlesbrough FC/X

While he was used sparingly by Mauricio Pochettino at the World Cup, Sebastian Berhalter, son of former USMNT coach Gregg, sparkled when called upon. Middlesbrough were evidently watching intently, recently signing him from Vancouver Whitecaps for $2 million.

The all-action midfielder will be keen to thrive in his first season outside of Major League Soccer and could help Middlesbrough make their Premier League return after being beaten in last term’s Championship playoff final.

Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

Aidan Morris has been joined by Berhalter at Boro. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Berhalter has a compatriot on hand to help him at Middlesbrough. His positional peer Aidan Morris joined the club two seasons ago and has become a mainstay at the Riverside Stadium, playing 45 times during the 2025–26 campaign.

The 24-year-old is making good on his potential after a $4 million move from Columbus Crew, with his continued success in the Championship only likely to lead to more minutes for the USMNT.

Damion Downs (Southampton)

The striker has struggled at Southampton. | Matt Watson/Southampton FC/Getty Images

Damion Downs was raised between Germany and the United States. While he chose to represent the latter internationally, it was in the former he made his breakthrough as a graduate of the Köln academy.

An 11-goal campaign with the Bundesliga outfit in 2024–25 convinced Southampton to sign the promising striker, but a disastrous debut season ensued. Fourteen appearances led to zero goals and he spent the second half of last term on loan at Hamburg, where he also failed to find the net.

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