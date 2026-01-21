‘Everything I’ve Done’—Vinicius Junior Hits Back at Real Madrid Critics

After a spectacular performance in Real Madrid’s 6–1 thrashing of Monaco, Vinicius Junior revealed how “tough” the last week has been on him, a person who wants to be remembered for “everything” he’s done for the club over the last eight years.

The Brazil international was relentlessly whistled during Los Blancos’ 2–0 victory over Levante at the weekend, taking the brunt of the home crowd’s criticism for the recent turmoil overshadowing the club. In less than two weeks, the Spanish giants lost the Spanish Super Cup final, dismissed Xabi Alonso and then were eliminated in the Copa del Rey round of 16 by second-tier side, Albacete.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men responded emphatically on Tuesday night, though, running riot at the Bernabéu to send six goals past Monaco. Three were created by Vinicius Jr, before the winger buried a sensational goal of his own in the 63rd minute.

Suddenly, the sea of white shirts were singing his name, the weekend boos nothing more than a distant memory. Following the win, Vinicius Jr revealed his current mindset on his relationship with Madridistas.

Vinicius Junior (left) celebrated his goal with new boss Álvaro Arbeloa. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

“The last few days have been very tough for all my teammates and especially for me, because of the boos and everything that’s been said about me,” the Brazilian said.

“I’m always in the spotlight, and I don’t want to be there for things off the pitch—I want to be there for what I do on it and for everything I’ve done for this club.”

Vinicius Jr carved his legacy in a white shirt by helped Real Madrid win their 14th and 15th Champions League titles, as well as 12 other trophies. More recently, though, he made headlines for all the wrong reasons, including a public falling out with Alonso and stalled contract negotiations.

“But the demands are very high, and I have to deliver every day, ” Vinicius Jr added. “I won’t always be at my best technically, but I try to give my all for this club that has given me so much.”

Vinicius Jr Promises ‘Great Things’ Coming Under Arbeloa

Vinicius Junior was involved in four of Real Madrid’s six goals against Monaco. | Denis Doyle/UEFA/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s thumping of Monaco looks to have restored confidence back to the 15-time European champions. Winning by five goals matches the team’s biggest bargain of victory in 2025–26, and there could be similar results on the horizon with the fans’ support, according to Vinicius Jr.

“At home, we have to have the support of the fans so that everything can get back to normal. We all want to win and, if we’re together, we’re going to do great things this season,” the No. 7 said.

“I’d given a lot of assists [against Monaco] and all my teammates told me I had to score. It’s important to have the confidence of my teammates, we're a family. If we’re at our best, we can win big things this season.”

Los Blancos now sit second in the Champions League league phase standings. The club is also only trailing Barcelona by one point in La Liga after the Catalans suffered a 2–1 defeat to Real Sociedad at the weekend.

The team will hope to make it three wins in a row under Arbeloa when they travel to the Estadio de la Cerámica at the weekend, where they will face off with third-place Villarreal in a match that could have a lasting impact on the fight for the Spanish crown.

