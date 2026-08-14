Exclusive: Wrexham Favorite Expecting Late Summer Transfer Exit

Arthur Okonkwo is expected to leave Wrexham permanently during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Racecourse Ground and has fallen further down the pecking order following the arrival of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson for an initial club-record transfer fee.

Sports Illustrated understands Okonkwo is attracting interest from several Championship clubs, with Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers among those monitoring his situation.

Okonkwo is now viewed as Wrexham's third-choice goalkeeper behind Patterson and Danny Ward. Having made his international debut for Nigeria earlier this year, the Red Dragons accept that it makes more sense to cash in on him while he retains some transfer value rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

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Arthur Okonkwo has already entered the final year of his Wrexham contract. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Okonkwo remains an extremely popular member of the Wrexham squad after playing a key role in successive promotions from League Two to the Championship.

He first moved to North Wales on loan from Arsenal in 2023, arriving after Ben Foster retired just four games into the season following Wrexham's promotion to League Two.

Okonkwo was named in the League Two Team of the Season as Wrexham finished second and secured a second consecutive promotion, this time to League One. The Welsh club then won the race to sign him permanently when his Arsenal contract expired, agreeing to a three-year deal.

He followed that up with another impressive campaign, helping Wrexham finish second in League One and secure promotion to the Championship.

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Okonkwo enjoyed another solid season last year, despite initially being expected to serve as Ward's backup. The Wales international had returned to Wrexham from Leicester City last summer and started the first four matches of the season before suffering a serious elbow injury at the end of August.

That opened the door for Okonkwo to reclaim the starting role, which he held until the final four matches of the season. Although he impressed with his shot-stopping, concerns remained over his command of the penalty area, and he ultimately lost Parkinson's trust at the most important stage of the campaign.

Wrexham have now decided they need an immediate upgrade in goal and cannot afford to take another gamble on Okonkwo's considerable potential with promotion to the Premier League the overriding ambition.

For Okonkwo a permanent move would provide the opportunity to play regular first-team football as he enters an important stage of his career. Having already proven himself at Championship level and earned international recognition, the goalkeeper should have no shortage of options before the transfer window closes.