Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool will encounter a familiar face on the touchline in Istanbul on Wednesday evening, as Dirk Kuyt prepares to lead Fenerbahçe against his former club on Matchday 4 of the league phase.

Kuyt, who spent six years on Merseyside before moving to Türkiye in 2012, had been serving as Ismail Kartal’s assistant before the Fenerbahçe manager resigned last week. The Dutchman has stepped up to fulfil caretaker duties and has said that Wednesday’s matchup will be a “very special occasion.”

Fenerbahçe are enjoying a first proper Champions League campaign since 2008–09, having dramatically overcome Lyon in the playoff qualifying round. However, they’ve so far mustered just a couple of points, losing heavily at Aston Villa on Matchday 2.

Having previously tried to leave his post in September, the club finally parted ways with Kartal after a 2–1 defeat to eternal rivals Galatasaray on Oct. 26. Kuyt then oversaw a home defeat to Göztepe, leaving Fenerbahçe sixth in the Süper Lig and already nine points back from the league leaders.

They will aim to take advantage of Liverpool’s scars from recent visits to Istanbul, with the Reds twice beaten at Gala’s RAMS Park last season. They’re unlikely to fall to such limp defeats with Andoni Iraola at the helm, even if they were shut out by Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

There were certainly positives to take from their slender defeat, but the Gunners reminded Iraola’s side that title contention may be beyond their ambitions this season.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Reds Finally Win in Türkiye

Liverpool are winless on four trips to Türkiye. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool’s two defeats in Istanbul last season were wretched, although they overcame the second in style by winning 4–0 in the return leg of their round of 16 tie against Galatasaray.

They’re heading seven miles down the road on Wednesday, with Fenerbahçe keen to get out of a slump with Liverpool cult hero Kuyt at the helm. The hosts are laden with familiar names, but their ‘has-been‘-studded roster is yet to coalesce.

The Reds haven’t quite come together under Iraola, despite a string of impressive results at the start of his reign (including three wins from three in this competition). They’re performing with cohesion in spurts, but are struggling to sustain periods of superiority. Still, their first-half display after falling behind against Arsenal was hugely encouraging, and evidence that Iraola’s side aren’t too far away.

That doesn’t mean they won’t slip on another banana skin in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe’s Champions League record : The hosts are currently on the longest winless run in their Champions League history. They’re without a win through three league phase outings this season, having also failed to win their previous seven matches in the competition in 2008.

: The hosts are currently on the longest winless run in their Champions League history. They’re without a win through three league phase outings this season, having also failed to win their previous seven matches in the competition in 2008. Home side’s form : There’s no doubt that a Kuyt-led Fenerbahçe will be up for Liverpool’s visit, but they head into this fixture in poor form. A 2–2 draw with Slavia Prague on Matchday 3 was bitterly disappointing, following that up with defeats to Galatasaray and Göztepe. The Chobani Stadium will be loud and hostile, but this is not a fortress that Liverpool are heading into.

: There’s no doubt that a Kuyt-led Fenerbahçe will be up for Liverpool’s visit, but they head into this fixture in poor form. A 2–2 draw with Slavia Prague on Matchday 3 was bitterly disappointing, following that up with defeats to Galatasaray and Göztepe. The Chobani Stadium will be loud and hostile, but this is not a fortress that Liverpool are heading into. Liberated Reds in Europe: Liverpool drew a blank at the weekend and were even limited to zero shots on target by a stubborn Arsenal defense, although that statistic paints an unfair reflection of the contest, especially in the first half. In Europe, the Reds have been high-flying and free-scoring. They’ve netted 12 times in three matches, their best return in the European Cup/Champions League at this stage since 1980–81.

Prediction: Fenerbahçe 1–2 Liverpool

Fenerbahçe Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Archie Brown, who earned Fenerbahçe a point against Roma on Matchday 1, received a three-match suspension from the Turkish Football Federation's Professional Football Disciplinary Board for an altercation with Galatasaray defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı following the Istanbul Intercontinental Derby last week.

However, Brown’s suspension will only keep him out of the next three domestic outings, meaning he’s available for selection on Wednesday evening.

However, the hosts are struggling on the injury front, with familiar names such as Nathan Aké and Marco Asensio among the players who’ll miss Liverpool’s visit.

Kojo Peprah Oppong and Amara Diouf are both nursing muscle injuries, while Jayden Oosterwolde is out for the long haul due to a significant Achilles issue.

Fenerbahçe predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Semedo, Škriniar, Demir, Mercan; Guendouzi, Kanté; Aydın, Greenwood, Aktürkoglu; Lukaku.

Liverpool’s traveling roster to Istanbul doesn’t include Ryan Gravenberch, injured. The Dutchman has struggled for form as of late, and youngster Trey Nyoni has helped pick up the slack in midfield.

Nyoni could start again on Wednesday, partnering Alexis Mac Allister. Dominik Szoboszlai is also available after making his return from injury against Arsenal.

Iraola is expected to shuffle his pack from Sunday’s frustrating defeat, with Rio Ngumoha, the star of Liverpool’s Matchday 3 win over Villarreal, a sure bet to come back into the team. Víctor Muñoz could also get the nod, although Alexander Isak is expected to retain his place up top.

Joe Gomez may make a rare start in defense amid Liverpool’s right back injury woes, with Ronald Araújo shuffling inside to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Fenerbahçe (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Nyoni; Muñoz, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Isak.

What Time Does Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : Chobani Stadium

: Chobani Stadium Date : Wednesday, Nov. 4

: Wednesday, Nov. 4 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

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