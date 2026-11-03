Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Fenerbahce: Rio Returns to Light Up European Stage

While Liverpool are taking on Fenerbahçe for the first time in UEFA competition on Wednesday evening, the Reds are familiar with the difficulties that come with facing Turkish opposition in hostile territory.

They’ve lost on each of their previous three trips to Türkiye by a 1–0 scoreline, including twice against Galatasaray last season.

Now they’re up against Gala’s eternal rivals, led on an interim basis by Anfield cult hero Dirk Kuyt.

Andoni Iraola’s side are one of five perfect teams in the league phase entering Matchday 4, and although they were eventually stymied by Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, there were nonetheless more signs that Iraola will soon return “rock and roll” soccer to Merseyside.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up in Istanbul.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Fenerbahçe

GK: Alisson—Giorgi Mamardashvili featured in both of Liverpool’s trips to Istanbul last season, with Alisson picking up an injury on their first visit to Galatasaray. The Brazilian will hope for no such misfortune at Fenerbahçe.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo scored his first goal for the club on Matchday 3, and although he’s occasionally been used in a central role, he’s the best option for Iraola at right back.

CB: Joe Gomez—Young Jérémy Jacquet could earn some respite with the often-unavailable Gomez back fit for the visitors.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool’s captain had a night to forget against Villarreal, and he could face off against former Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas—Some would argue that Tsimikas is the lesser of two evils for Liverpool at left back.

CM: Trey Nyoni—Supporters should be greatly encouraged by Nyoni’s development, with the kid holding his own against a physical and tenacious Arsenal midfield. This will be another tough test for the youngster, with the home crowd unlikely to make life pleasant for their visitors.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister has played a lot of soccer of late, and he’ll likely continue in the midfield pivot due to Ryan Gravenberch’s injury.

RW: Víctor Muñoz—Often a bright spark when he does feature, Muñoz has stiff competition for minutes and rotation could see him earn a starting role midweek.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian is back from injury, and is better off playing in a more advanced midfield role. Here, as was the case in Arne Slot’s first season, Szoboszlai‘s dogged intensity out of possession can come to the fore.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—The teenager has only been used sparingly in the Premier League, with his best work this season saved for Europe. He produced a coming-of-age performance against Villarreal on Matchday 3 and should be brought back into the team, this time on the left.

ST: Alexander Isak—Iraola must carefully manage the frail Swede, and he’ll hope that Liverpool can take care of business before he eventually pivots to the like of Lewis Koumas for relief.