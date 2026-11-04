First Argentina Roster After Lionel Messi’s Retirement Hints at End of Era for Old Guard

The post-Lionel Messi era at Argentina has officially started, and manager Lionel Scaloni seems focused on prioritizing a generational change at La Albiceleste, leaving players such as Rodrigo De Paul out of his 28-player squad for the upcoming November international action.

The most glorious chapter of Argentina’s history came to a close the last time Scaloni’s side took the pitch. After announcing his international retirement following the 2026 World Cup, Messi bid farewell to La Albiceleste in an emotional farewell match against Benin to conclude the September-October international window.

A month later, Scaloni appears keen on turning the page. His own Albiceleste future remains uncertain—though a contract extension is reportedly details away from being signed; however, Scaloni is making an effort to grant opportunities to younger talents who are taking their first steps with the senior national team.

Argentina will face Costa Rica and Uruguay on home soil in two friendlies during the November action. But it’ll do so without the greatest player of all time plus the midfield trio that kickstarted the Scaloni era of success.

Argentina Squad for November International Window

Many expect Nico Paz to become the heir of Messi’s Argentina No. 10 shirt. | Roberto Tuero/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea), Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid), Gerónimo Rulli (Manchester City)

Defenders: Santiago Beltrán (River Plate), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Agustín Giay (Palmeiras), Aaron Anselmino (Chelsea), Mariano Troilo (Parma), Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Román Vega (Zenit)

Midfielders: Ezequiel Fernández (Bayer Leverkusen), Máximo Perrone (Como 1907), Exequiel Palacios (Ipswich Town), Valentín Barco (Chelsea), Enzo Fernández (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Nicolás Paz (Como 1907)

Forwards: Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina), Matías Soulé (Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Thiago Almada (River Plate), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Santiago Castro (Roma), Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)

De Paul, Lo Celso, Paredes Out of Argentina Squad After Messi Retirement

Leandro Paredes (left) Giovani Lo Celso (middle) and Rodrigo De Paul could find it hard to feature again for Argentinal | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

With Messi bidding farewell to the national team, it appears that Scaloni is also moving on from players that were essential for Argentina since he took over team. Said players also became part of Messi’s closest circle both on and off the pitch.

It’s not only De Paul that Scaloni left out of the squad. Giovani Lo Celso also won’t feature for La Albiceleste in November. Scaloni moving on from the pair was teased in the most recent window when the duo only traveled and played in Messi’s farewell match vs. Benin.

Similarly, Leandro Paredes is also absent from the squad. Although the Boca Juniors man can’t feature for Argentina due to the 10-game suspension he’s serving for his part in the brawl that ensued after losing the 2026 World Cup final, it’s likely Scaloni would’ve left him out regardless of his availability.

After Argentina’s dreadful 2018 World Cup performance in which veterans Javier Mascherano, Lucas Biglia and Éver Banega got exposed in midfield, Scaloni quickly shifted gears to start his tenure, turning to a midfield three of De Paul, Lo Celso and Paredes. The trio were the engine of Argentina’s 2021 Copa América title and were regular contributors during the most successful era of the team‘s history.

The Argentina players that commanded the nation’s revolution under Scaloni are making way for a new crop of talents. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Now, though, like after the 2018 World Cup, Scaloni is shifting gears again. Younger talents such as Valentín Barco and Máximo Perrone—who thrived for Argentina’s youth sides—are part of Scaloni’s midfield rebuild. As is Como star Nico Paz, who is blossoming into a world class talent in Italy and could be the next great Argentina No. 10.

These crop of young, rising talents that also includes Matías Soulé and Gianluca Prestianni are known in Argentina as “Europibes” due to them moving to European soccer at a very young age.

With a solid midfield base that includes world-class talents in Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez who are currently in the prime of their careers, Scaloni still has a strong foundation to build around.

Argentina’s new captain Cristián Romero was left out of the November squad due to injury, as is the case with center forward Lautaro Martínez, opening the door for Thiago Almada to return to the fold.

Meanwhile, two defenders earned their maiden senior Argentina call-up. Parma’s Mariano Troilo could be Romero’s replacement, while Chelsea’s Aarón Anselmino—who hasn’t played since preseason, replaces Nicolás Otamendi, who retired from La Albiceleste alongside Messi.