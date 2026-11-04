The First Sign of Jeff Bezos’s Impact on Liverpool Transfers Emerges

Alexis Mac Allister has suggested potential discussions over a contract extension could be impacted by the recent investment made in Liverpool by Jeff Bezos’s consortium.

Back in August, the Amazon founder was one member of a group, 1892 Holdings, which purchased a 38% stake in the Reds, marking the multibillionaire’s first venture into sports ownership.

Naturally, many have speculated over an increase in spending on Merseyside as a result, whether that comes in the form of club infrastructure, new blockbuster signings or, perhaps, higher wages for existing players.

Mac Allister is one of those in line for a possible pay rise in the coming months. Despite Liverpool having previously told the midfielder they wouldn’t being renewing his current deal, which expires in 2028, his impressive return to form early in the Andoni Iraola era could change their mind

The 27-year-old has pointed to his new coach, staff changes and outside investment as potential factors in future discussions over extending his contract.

“Now, the manager has changed, the sporting director has changed, and new investors are coming into the club,” Mac Allister told journalist Gaston Edul. “Today I’m in a position when anything can happen. I enjoy being here a lot.”

Should Liverpool Extend Mac Allister’s Contract?

Mac Allister has rediscovered his mojo. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

Based on the Argentina international’s eye-catching resurgence following an underwhelming 2025–26 campaign, Liverpool would be remiss to completely rule out a contract extension for Mac Allister.

“I know I still have time left at the club, which is what I want the most,” he added. “I don’t judge the decision they made, I just take my emotions and we move forward. Everything can change before I become a free agent.”

An upturn in form, alongside the arrival of new sporting director Julian Ward, who was instrumental in signing Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, certainly bode well for the scrappy midfielder as he eagerly awaits negotiations.

The Athletic have revealed “the door isn’t closed regarding a new contract,” but that report also insists “Liverpool won’t be in a hurry regarding Mac Allister’s future.”

After all, the World Cup winner will be 30 years old by the time his current contract expires. The Reds must be careful when handing an expensive new deal to a player who could decline rapidly, especially considering the poor performances he produced last season.

Should Mac Allister, who has five goal involvements already this term, continue on his current trajectory, however, he could tempt Liverpool to rethink their previous stance.