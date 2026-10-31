‘We Will See’—Alexis Mac Allister Shares Head-Turning Update on Liverpool Future

Almost two months after admitting he was “very, very sad” not to receive a contract extension, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister revealed “everything can happen” now that a new leadership group at Anfield has arrived.

After seeing fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch get extensions back, Mac Allister admitted that although he was happy for the duo, he was also a bit sad that Liverpool apparently were in no position to grant him the same treatment.

Days after Mac Allister made his comments back in September, Liverpool appointed Julian Ward as the team’s sporting director for a second stint after previously performing the job in the 2022–23 season. With 1892 Holdings also purchasing a 38% minority ownership stake in the Reds, Mac Allister recognized that although there’s been no new extension talks, the landscape at the club has changed in recent months.

“Not much to be honest, the situation didn’t change,” Mac Allister told Sky Sports, smiling when asked about his contract situation. “But there’s a new sporting director, there’s a new ownership coming into the club, so everything can happen and we will see.

“Whether it’s this season or next season we will see what happens. But right now I’m just enjoying my football, enjoying playing for this amazing club that is one of the best in the world. And we will see, we will see in the future what happens.”

Mac Allister’s Form Under Iraola Could Help His Extension Case

Alexis Mac Allister (left) is returning to his best level under Andoni Iraola. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Mac Allister’s contract runs until the summer of 2028, and following a dismal 2025–26 season individually and collectively, Liverpool were clearly not in a hurry to extend the struggling Argentine.

But the 2022 World Cup champion is having a tremendous start of the season, performing at the level that saw him become a key contributor to Liverpool’s 2024–25 Premier League title triumph. The arrival of manager Andoni Iraola has revitalized Mac Allister.

“I feel like we are all connected, more compact” Mac Allister said. “And as I said before, we all know what we have to do. That makes my job much easier, for sure. And when I do well I always speak about my teammates; I think they make my life easier and without them, I would be nothing.

“I only try to speak to them quite a lot, I think it’s important to have the communication. And then on the ball we have a lot of freedom, so I try to do what I like that is having the ball, having the possession, sometimes being direct. There is a lot of things that I think improved my game this season after a really difficult season that we had, but we are all in a very good position right now and hopefully we can keep showing it on the pitch.”

Mac Allister has become untouchable in Iraola’s midfield over the past month and he's already one goal shy of matching his total from last season with five. The Argentine is rediscovering his mojo as Iraola’s Reds start to gel, and the manager spoke about his midfielder’s contract situation on Friday.

“The most important thing from that is that he wants to stay here,” Iraola said, via The Guardian. “That is very important. He wants to work hard, he wants to be at his best so he can continue here helping us. A player of that level who has achieved what he has achieved, who can be as clear as that with his intentions, is very good for us because I appreciate him a lot. He’s a top player.”

Mac Allister: Liverpool Will ‘Fight for Every Trophy’

Mac Allister has three Champions League goals already this season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

With his future still up in the air, Mac Allister is fully focused on achieving Liverpool’s ambitious goals this season. After a trophyless 2025–26, the 27-year-old midfielder knows exactly what he and the rest of Iraola’s Reds want to achieve in 2026–27.

“Success at this club is always winning,” Mac allister said bluntly. “We know that the Carabao Cup we are close, but for us the Champions League and Premier League are really, really important.

“We are going to fight for every trophy, FA Cup as well. If we have the chance to win trophies we are going to go for it, and I think we have a coaching staff and a group of players that shows every single game that we want to win.

“That’s being successful for me, for the team. I feel, to have that bond with the fans is already pretty important. So, hopefully it continues like this and we can win some trophies this year.”

Liverpool face their toughest challenge of the season on Sunday when they host reigning Premier League champions Arsenal at Anfield. A win would see Iraola’s side get within three points of the Gunners and Manchester City atop the league standings.

“It’s going to be a good battle,” Mac Allister admitted. “And hopefully the win is for us.”