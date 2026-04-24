Five Favorites to Win Premier League Player of the Season—Ranked

The sand is slipping through the hourglass as the 2025–26 Premier League campaign draws to a tantalizing conclusion.

Much is still to be decided between now and the final bout of fixtures in May, including the division’s champions come the end of a fiercely competitive race to the summit. History suggests the trophy’s destination could have an enormous impact on the recipient of the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The Player of the Season prize has been dished out since the 1994–95 campaign and has generally been scooped by a representative of the title-winning team. However, that’s not always the case, as has been proven multiple times across the past decade.

So, who is in the running for this term’s individual honor? Here is Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the favorites.

5. Gabriel (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s watertight defense has been key to their title push. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Should Arsenal win the finely poised Premier League title race, their stubborn defensive unit will be primarily responsible. What the Gunners have lacked in attacking flair, they have made up for with supreme organization and a watertight backline, and Gabriel has been the standout member.



Not only has the Brazilian marshaled the best defense in the division, currently leading the way for goals conceded and clean sheets, he’s been an absolute monster when attacking set pieces—an integral part of Arsenal’s attacking strategy this season.



The immovable center back has scored three goals and managed four assists across the season in the Premier League, providing crucial interventions at both ends of the pitch to propel Arsenal up the table.



Defenders are never fashionable Player of the Season winners, with Rúben Dias and Virgil van Dijk two of just five past winners in the position, and Gabriel’s candidacy for the prize hinges entirely on Arsenal winning the league.

4. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Antoine Semenyo has thrived for two clubs this term. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed an exceptional campaign across two different clubs. Bournemouth reaped the fruits of his labor during the first half of the campaign, during which he scored 10 goals for the Cherries, and Manchester City have boasted the prolific Ghanaian since January following his blockbuster switch.



Much like fellow winter arrival Marc Guéhi, the 26-year-old has proven a transformative addition as Man City wrestled their way back into the title picture. Semenyo has hit the ground running in the north, an immediate and consistent starter for Pep Guardiola.



Semenyo perhaps lacks the glamor of other candidates for the Player of the Season accolade, but the versatile forward would be a worthy winner off the back of an awesome individual campaign.



The issue for Semenyo is that City would realistically need to win the title for the vote to swing in his favor, and one of his teammates looks better placed to scoop the prize in that eventuality.

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is the current Premier League top scorer. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

That teammate is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian marksman has enjoyed another incredible goalscoring campaign, immediately ignited and burning bright ever since. Currently leading the league for strikes, few could argue against the towering City striker taking home the prize.



Haaland is a previous champion back in 2022–23 as City did the treble, becoming the first player in Premier League history to win the Young Player of the Season award alongside the Player of the Season prize in the same season. While his numbers have not been as frightening this time around, they still merit awe.



City would be nowhere near the Premier League title without Haaland’s steady stream of strikes, and a third Golden Boot looks probable come the campaign’s conclusion. That will only boost his appeal for the Player of the Season award.



If City win the title, Haaland looks their most likely winner.

2. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice has been transformative for the Gunners. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Declan Rice has long been tipped for the Player of the Season award. The midfielder has been the beating heart of Arsenal’s stellar season with his all-action displays, racking up a healthy tally of goal contributions in the process. He’s been the club’s best and most consistent performer.



There is often a standout candidate for Player of the Season, such as Mohamed Salah last term, but it’s a more open playing field this term. That could benefit Rice, who’s all-round performances in the engine room won’t simply be ignored in favor of a glitzy goalscorer.



Rice has outperformed his teammates for the most part, including high-profile names such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, and appears Arsenal’s best bet for Player of the Season.



An Arsenal player hasn’t won the prize since Thierry Henry exactly 20 years ago, but Rice is well-placed to succeed the legendary Frenchman—if Arsenal clinch the crown that is. Should the Gunners miss out, then Rice could be snubbed.

1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes is enjoying another exceptional campaign. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Only 11 past winners of Player of the Season have represented clubs that didn’t win the Premier League title. Bruno Fernandes could be that cohort’s 12th member this season as his staggering output proves simply too impressive to overlook.



Manchester United underwhelmed during the first half of the campaign, but Michael Carrick’s arrival has helped change the mood—and, most importantly, results. Fernandes’s deployment as a No.10 has helped him deliver some astonishing numbers.



The Portuguese playmaker has currently laid on 18 assists for teammates, two shy of the Premier League record held by Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Having also supplied eight goals during a chaotic season for Man Utd, as well as topping the charts for chances and big chances created, he’s been the league’s best individual this term.



Unfortunately for Fernandes, history points towards a lack of collective success potentially proving costly, but that trend might be bucked this year for United’s skipper.

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