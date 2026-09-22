Man Utd Target Reveals Why Summer Transfer Snub Was a ‘No-Brainer’

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall was atop Manchester United’s transfer shortlist all summer, but once the dust settled, the only contract the Englishman signed was an extension with the Magpies until 2031, a decision he described as a “no-brainer.”

Manchester United eyed Hall as the priority target to reinforce the left-back position. The Red Devils, who also explored several alternatives without finding what they were looking for, were keen on taking advantage of the significant talent exodus from St. James’ Park, including the midfield duo of Sandro Tonalli and Bruno Guimarães, Anthony Gordon and manager Eddie Howe.

However, Newcastle had no interest in also losing Hall, who has shone for the club since first arriving on loan from Chelsea in 2023. In the end, they managed to keep the Englishman and, according to him, new manager Matthias Jaissle is largely responsible for the decision to commit.

“After not many conversations [with Jaissle],” Hall confessed to Chronicle Live.

“Not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign.

“He’s a top guy. He’s been so good to me,” the left back added. “He gives me the license to express myself as long as I do the defensive work and do the running that’s required for this position, which is quite a lot of work. But I’m happy to do it as long as it benefits the team. He’s been a positive for everyone who’s come in so far.”

Lewis Hall Describes Man Utd Links as ‘Positive’

Lewis Hall (right) has battled the Red Devils over the years. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Newcastle offered improved terms and an extra two years so that the 22-year-old England international inked a new deal with the 2026–27 Premier League season already underway, clearly looking to shield their sought-after asset.

The Magpies had to stand their ground as Manchester United lurked. Hall admitted the speculation didn’t take a toll on him, but did confess that being on the radar of big clubs is always a good thing.

“I guess whenever you’re linked to another team, you know that you’re doing something right,” Hall said. “I guess it’s just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person.

“I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve.”

The Chelsea academy graduate has been on the pitch for all but one minute of Newcastle’s opening seven games of the term in all competitions. He’s already registered two Premier League goal contributions, including the winner against Hull City over the weekend ahead of his return to the England national team.

Lewis Hall’s Commitment to Newcastle Rests on One Key Thing

Lewis Hall is one of the faces of Newcastle’s project. | George Wood/Getty Images

Despite signing a new long-term deal at Tyneside, there’s a long list of cases where players sign an extension only to leave soon after.

Manchester United could potentially rekindle their interest in upcoming transfer windows and, although Hall insists he can see himself staying at Newcastle for a long time, his future will also depend on the club’s ability to reach their sporting objectives.

“I think when you’re at a team you don’t think too far into the future,” Hall admitted. “Obviously, I’m really grateful for the contract that I’ve received and the trust that I’ve been given from the board and from the manager and everything like that.

“But I’m just taking it game by game, just trying to do the best I can for this club. We’ve got ambitions and as long as we achieve these ambitions and achieve what we want to achieve, I’m sure I’ll be here for a long time.”

The Magpies are currently eighth in the Premier League standings after two wins, as many draws and a defeat in the opening five games of the term. After featuring in the Champions League a year ago, Newcastle failed to qualify for any European competition this time, placing 12th last season.

Another underwhelming season could open the door for Hall to consider his options as Manchester United and other big clubs could emerge as appealing suitors.