Five Potential Destinations for Alejandro Garnacho—Ranked

Manchester United must have been thrilled when Chelsea took Alejandro Garnacho off their hands, paying the Red Devils £40 million ($53.4 million) for the privilege last summer.

Garnacho had been iced at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorim (remember him?!), and was desperate for a new home. His tremendous ego meant the boyish charm of his emergence was swiftly forgotten by Manchester United supporters, who’d grown tired of the fuss surrounding the Argentine.

His talent remains, but his debut season at Chelsea was underwhelming, returning just two goals across 33 Premier League and Champions League appearances. Garnacho was prolific in the Carabao Cup, though, so it wasn’t all bad.

Still, with yet another new era beckoning at Stamford Bridge, there’s talk of Garnacho moving on after just one year. According to The Athletic, Chelsea have changed his label from ‘not for sale’ to ‘for sale’ and wll listen to offers. There is said to be interest from two clubs competing in the Champions League this forthcoming season, but the Blues want a permanent transfer and not a loan.

Here are five potential destinations for the 22-year-old, ranked from least to most likely to happen.

5. Galatasaray

Too early for a Turkish move? | YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images

Garnacho may be too young for a move to the Türkish Super Lig, which typically collects older Premier League stars, successful or otherwise.



Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe certainly aren’t short of cash and are capable of financing a move for Garnacho, that would tick the permanent box for Chelsea.



Gala have made major moves in recent years to try and assert themselves at the highest level. They’ve dominated domestically, but have struggled against Europe’s elite in the Champions League. Progression into the round of 16 last season represented progress, but the beatdown suffered at Anfield against Liverpool was a reminder of how far adrift they remain.



The Turkish champions have legitimate superstars on their books, including Victor Osimhen, and they’ve clearly already emerged as an attractive destination for gifted players from Europe’s top-five leagues.



There have been no links to Garnacho yet, but you can envisage the Argentine winger in Gala colors.

4. Como

Como qualified for next season’s Champions League. | Davide Casentini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Como are making a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, with former Blues midfielder Cesc Fàbregas leading the Serie A club to a maiden European qualifying berth last season.



The bright lights of the Champions League beckon on the lake, with Como already ensuring their star playmaker of the past two seasons, Nico Paz, will be with them for their journey into the big time.



Como often operated without a touchline left-winger last season, with Croatian international Martin Baturina working on the left side of a creative trio behind the striker.



Garnacho would supply Fàbregas with a different option down that flank. While he struggles in the final third, Garnacho has value as a willing runner who stretches defenses, opening up space for Paz in dangerous zones.



Italian media have only tenuously linked the Chelsea man with a move to the emerging Serie A outfit.

3. Napoli

Napoli were linked with a move last summer. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Napoli wanted Garnacho last summer, when it was clear he was leaving Man Utd, but Chelsea won the ’race’ for his signature.



The Argentine never really felt like an Antonio Conte player, so Napoli’s interest was curious, but the Italian has since left the club after the 2024–25 Scudetto winners relinquished that crown to Inter.



The antiquated Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as Conte’s successor, yet, according to some reports, Napoli are still intrigued.



Their desperation for a left-sided forward will depend on what the future holds for the talented Noa Lang, who struggled under Conte. January arrival Alisson Santos is one to watch, too.



Garnacho doesn’t seem like a player Napoli sorely need, especially if Lang sticks around, but he could be another ex-Man Utd player who thrives in Campania to follow in the footsteps of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund.

2. Saudi Pro League

Garnacho’s reportedly tempted by the Saudi riches. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Garnacho may be a few years away from being Galatasaray-ready, but he’s certainly not too young for a cash-grab in the Middle East.



Reports suggest the Argentine may be tempted by a move to the Gulf region, with the Saudi Pro League’s soccer relevance now unlikely to drift before the country hosts the 2034 World Cup.



Still unable to attract A-list players in their primes, they’ve been forced to settle for players of Garnacho’s standing, as well as once-great veterans. The Argentine wants to stay within Europe’s top-five leagues, but the struggles of continental clubs to finance a permanent deal may force him further afield.



There were rumors last summer that Garnacho had turned down the chance to join Al Nassr and team up with childhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo. After an unsuccessful season at Chelsea, his mind may have changed.

1. Roma

Roma are certainly interested in the Argentine. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Roma have Donyell Malen to thank for inspiring the club to its first Champions League berth in seven years. The Dutch international arrived in the Italian capital midway through the season and scored 14 times in 18 Serie A appearances.



It was one of the great January signings, and Roma’s qualification for Europe meant they activated the obligation to buy clause in his loan deal from Aston Villa.



Malen solves Gian Piero Gasperini’s centervforward issue, but there’s room for additions in support of the Dutch international. Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini have all left the club as free agents.



There’s noted interest in Garnacho, but Roma, as it stands, are only able to sign the Argentine on loan. Perhaps a compromise will eventually be reached with Chelsea, who could eventually be open to a such a deal with an option or obligation to buy.

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