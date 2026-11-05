Five Potential Destinations for Barcelona Outcast Alejandro Balde—Ranked

Alejandro Balde‘s early introduction to El Clásico seemingly wasn’t the start of the left back’s resurgence in Catalonia.

Balde entered proceedings after burgeoning academy graduate Xavi Espart picked up an ankle injury that’ll see him spend the next two months on the sidelines. Barcelona’s No. 3 had an hour to make an impression, but Balde’s return to the bench at the weekend suggested that Hansi Flick wasn’t exactly convinced.

Flick insisted that he still has a “tremendous amount of respect” for the player, and there’s no suggestion that there’s been a breakdown in relations between the two despite his lack of minutes this season (125 in all competitions).

MARCA report the club is interested in a “top quality defender” this winter, and Balde is likely to be first on the chopping block, given his value and the interest he‘d likely generate

Here are five clubs that could sign the Barcelona left back in January, ranked by suitability and likelihood.

5. AC Milan

Ruben Amorim is trying to evolve at Milan. | Tommaso Fimiano/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale received swift vindication for doubling down on his backing of manager Ruben Amorim, with the former Manchester United boss overseeing a 3–1 victory in the Derby della Madonnina to ensure the Rossoneri remained in touching distance of Serie A’s top dogs.



Amorim has offered signs of evolution in Lombardy, dabbling with a back four. The dogmatism is no more, and Milan may want to upgrade their left side no matter the formation Amorim adopts.



Milan have options, including emerging teenager Sankhoun Diawara, but there may be room for a Balde resurgence at San Siro.



However, Milan are unlikely to sign the Barcelona star permanently in January. A loan with an option is more feasible, but Barça may not be willing to accept that if they need to balance the books.

4. Chelsea

Chelsea are always in the transfer rumor mill. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea always tend to find themselves in the discussion when a relatively high-profile player becomes available, and although the club sought to bolster their left flank in the summer, plenty remain unconvinced by Xabi Alonso’s current stock.



Alonso, like Amorim at Milan, is alternating between a back three and four. Jorrel Hato is developing nicely in his second year at the club, and supporters may have to wait patiently for summer arrivals Pep Chavarría and the versatile Marco Palestra to showcase the form that enticed Chelsea in the first place.



Balde may be a market opportunity BlueCo refuse to resist, but the Blues seemingly have more pressing needs in January.

3. Liverpool

Milos Kerkez isn’t the answer. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There was hope that Andoni Iraola would help Milos Kerkez return to the level he’d reached at Bournemouth, where he was regarded as one of the Premier League’s best left backs.



Kerkez has been a chaotic mess for much of his Liverpool career to date, and there have been few signs that Iraola’s appointment on Merseyside will settle the Hungarian down. He continues to offer little as an attacking outlet, and is someone you cannot trust defensively.



Kostas Tsimikas sits in reserve, enjoying a greater share of the minutes than he would’ve expected upon his return to Anfield, having spent last season on loan at Roma.



This is a position Liverpool should upgrade in 2027, and taking a flyer on Balde might not be the worst idea. The Spaniard is a stellar athlete who, during his apex in Catalonia, was cosplaying as a Jordi Alba-like figure in offense.

2. Roma

Roma are reportedly exploring a potential loan deal. | Davide Casentini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

As is the case with Milan, Roma could explore a loan deal for Balde this winter. While Barcelona may be willing to let the Spaniard depart on a temporary basis for the second half of the season, they’d also want any buy clause to be mandatory rather than optional.



Gian Piero Gasperini’s Giallorossi are in the Scudetto mix, but their 3–2 defeat at Manchester United highlighted the limitations of their roster. Gasperini was without the likes of Manu Koné, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala at Old Trafford, and the Romans collapsed after racing to a two-goal lead after 18 minutes.



They lacked quality out wide, too, especially after Devyne Rensch was forced off due to an injury. Youngster Emanuele Lulli is full of gusto, but not much else.



Wesley could switch over to the right if they pursue Balde, who’d surely relish life under the demanding Gasperini. It’s a unique system that extracts so much physically, but the Roma boss has a knack for reviving careers.

1. Manchester United

Man Utd considered signing a left back late in the summer window. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Man Utd seemingly gave up on signing a left back in the summer after it became clear that Lewis Hall wouldn’t be leaving Newcastle United.



The Red Devils were linked with an array of options, including Balde, but opted against pursuing them. As a result, Michael Carrick has been left short-handed, with Luke Shaw predictably dealing with an array of fitness issues at the start of the new season.



Carrick has thus been forced to fit a square peg in a round hole, often utilizing Diogo Dalot on his ‘wrong side’ as mitigation. Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui have also filled in, but Shaw’s absence is a significant one.



This Man Utd team is hardly laden with tactical sophistication, with Carrick’s establishing of a balance in possession key to their upsurge during the second half of last season. Shaw’s availability and the left-footed thrust he offered from his natural flank supplied stability.



It’s much more of a muddle without him, and they require a left-footed option in reserve. Plenty will be attracted to the big name, but it may not be the best destination for Balde to reignite his career.