Five Takeaways From Real Madrid’s Statement El Clasico Win That Exposed Barcelona

Real Madrid made a mockery of the pre-match predictions and deservedly defeated Barcelona 2–1 at the Camp Nou in the first El Clásico of the season.

The dominant Barcelona showing that many expected didn’t come to fruition, and Real Madrid were the superior side from the start in Sunday’s heavyweight bout. Los Blancos dictated terms and took the lead on the verge of halftime when Kylian Mbappé was at the right place at the right time, as Gerard Martín’s clumsy clearance hit the Frenchman and rebounded into the back of the net.

Although Barcelona improved in the second half and found an equalizer through Raphinha’s La Liga-leading 13th goal of the term from a fabulous Pedri assist, Hansi Flick’s side looked far from their best version.

When it seemed like El Clásico was destined to end in a draw, a brilliant run from Eduardo Camavinga allowed him to square Mbappé, who tapped in his match-winning 100th goal for Real Madrid in the 87th minute.

It was a statement performance from José Mourinho’s side. A deserved victory for a team that’s on the rise and a concerning defeat for Barcelona, who after starting the season looking like the best team in the world now look alarmingly beatable against strong opposition.

Here are five takeaways from the thrilling and unexpected result.

José Mourinho Masterclass

Jose Mourinho (middle) had his team ultra-prepared for El Clásico. | Jose Hernandez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Real Madrid played their best game of the season, and Mourinho deserves a huge amount of credit for how he set up his side and how incredibly prepared Los Blancos looked.

Those who expected Mourinho to revert to his old ways and “park the bus” at the Camp Nou were mistaken. Like Paris Saint-Germain midweek, Real Madrid were aggressive, often pressing Barcelona inside their own half, forcing mistakes.

Furthermore, Madrid man-marked Barcelona all over the pitch, with each player jumping to press relentlessly. When the hosts managed to sustain long possessions, Los Blancos dropped to a 4-1-4-1 mid-block, with Jude Bellingham tasked with putting pressure on Rodri, making it hard for the usually brilliant midfielder to pull the strings from deep.

The introduction of Bernardo Silva in midfield also hinted at Madrid’s attempt to have more control when in possession. The Portuguese star struggled at times out of possession, but on the ball, he was excellent. He reduced Aurélien Tchouaméni’s responsibilities in possession—the Frenchman was sensational as well—but was essential for Madrid’s clear attacking plan: pounce in transition. A perfect Silva long ball started the action of the opener following a passage of sustained possession from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid were significantly more intense than Barça from the start, outworking and outrunning the Catalans—a trademark of Mourinho’s vintage style. With an intelligent game plan and a tenacious attitude, El Clásico was played on Mourinho’s terms.

In his highly expected El Clásico return, Mourinho outclassed Flick and handed the German boss his first home defeat of the rivalry.

Kylian Mbappé Owns Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé is a different beast against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

There’s no other way around it, Mbappé owns Barcelona. At the Camp Nou, the Frenchman is a guarantee of goals.

The opener might’ve been fortuitous and his winner a tap-in, but all goals count the same, and on the biggest stage when Los Blancos needed him most, Mbappé delivered—again.

Mbappé has now scored 14 goals against Barcelona thoughout his career and 11 of them have come at the Camp Nou. He has now scored eight goals in his first seven appearances in El Clásico, the joint-fastest it’s taken a player to reach eight goals in the bitter match-up.

The Frenchman now has two braces in five El Clásico appearances in La Liga, already more than what Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema accomplished in their careers.

In the past, Mbappé’s brilliance hadn’t sufficed for victory, seeing Los Blancos dominated by Barcelona in recent meetings. But on the night in which Real Madrid played their best El Clásico in recent memory, it was still Mbappé who made the biggest difference.

Marc Cucurella and Co. Nullify a Frustrated Lamine Yamal

Marc Cucurella (left) got the better of Lamine Yamal. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

“Im going to eat him alive,” was the phrase Yamal used to describe what he was going to do to Marc Cucurella in the fullback’s El Clásico debut. In the end, it was the curly-haired defender who ate Yamal up.

In one of the tastiest individual battles on the pitch, Cucurella imposed his will on Yamal like few left backs have been able to. From the moment the game started, the summer recruit stayed tight on Yamal and was physical in his marking, nudging him constantly and even roughing him up with fouls.

Yamal looked frustrated and incredibly uncomfortable from the start, and Cucurella had the better of him all game. After a dreadful first half that was crowned by an egregious miss from close range, Yamal spent much of the second time drifting centrally, trying to get away from Cucurella’s dominance. Although he had a few flashes, it was a mostly uninspiring El Clásico from the Ballon d’Or contender.

Meanwhile, Cucurella finished the game with a staggering 12 defensive contributions and was dribbled past just once.

Last season, Cucurella pocketed Yamal when Chelsea demolished Barcelona 3–0. Almost exactly 11 months later, the left back did it again and emphatically contained Barça’s biggest threat.

Barcelona Desperately Need Defensive Reinforcements

Gerard Martín (left) looked out of his depth on Sunday. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

You can point to many things that went wrong for Barcelona in what was unquestionably their worst performance of the season. Possessions were slow, their attackers were mostly contained but also wasted chances, the whole team was erratic and constantly turned the ball over in dangerous areas.

But the main thing that led to Barcelona demise was, once again, a suspect defense that got exposed for seemingly the millionth time over the last three seasons. Even when Barça appeared to take control of the game after scoring the equalizer, there was a sense that Los Blancos could strike at any moment.

Eduardo Camavinga got by Pau Cubarsí, as if he wasn’t there in the action of Madrid’s winner. The teenager has been excellent ever since the 2026 World Cup, but he struggled massively against PSG and again in El Clásico.

But if Cubarsí struggled, Gerard Martín was even worse. The converted left back has been solid over the past year, but it’s abundantly clear to seemingly everyone but Flick that he’s a piece the club must upgrade on. His attempted clearance led to Mbappé’s opener was as laughable as it was egregious.

Beyond the two center backs, Barcelona’s backline overall looks incredibly shaky, beatable and failing to inspire any sort of confidence. It shouldn’t be surprising that the Catalans look just as poor defensively as they did a season ago—it’s literally the same exact cast of characters.

Today’s disastrous performance plus the one against PSG earlier in the week are a major indictment on Flick and Barcelona’s squad planning over the summer given they—for the second season in a row—decided to completely ignore addressing the defensive issues that have defined Barça over the past two years.

Unless Barcelona right their wrongs and sign an elite defender in January, it’s hard to envision the problem going away. They’ll continue to get exposed against strong opponents.

La Liga Title Race More Alive Than Ever

Real Madrid players were all smiles at the Camp Nou. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Had Barcelona won on Sunday, Real Madrid would’ve fallen nine points back in the standings, not necessarily ending their La Liga title hopes, but certainly making them incredibly slim less than three months into the season.

But Real Madrid spoiled Barcelona’s perfect record in La Liga to get within three points in the standings.

Now, the La Liga title race is well and truly alive, especially with Atlético Madrid now just two points clear of Barça in second place. In two weeks, Atléti and Barcelona will face off at the Metropolitano with Diego Simeone’s men targeting an attack on first place.

Barcelona enjoyed a fairytale start of the campaign, but Sunday’s El Clásico defeat is incredibly costly—essentially a six-point swing. The reigning Spanish champions must get to work to correct things quickly, because they haven’t looked like their dominant early season version since playing against elite opponents.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have now won five in a row since the September–October international break, and they seem to get better with every passing game. Mourinho’s men must be viewed as serious challengers both in La Liga and the Champions League.