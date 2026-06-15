Five World Cup Stars to Watch Out for in Seattle

Seattle may not label itself the “soccer capital of North America” as those in Atlanta and Kansas City tend to do. Still, the city is entrenched in soccer heritage and is home to some of the country’s most loyal supporters.

The adored Seattle Sounders, whose roots trace back to the days of the North American Soccer League (NASL), are two-time MLS Cup champions, most recently prevailing in 2019. Despite the absence of an NBA franchise after the SuperSonics’ relocation, the Emerald City’s sporting pedigree has been laid bare in the 21st century.

The Seahawks claimed a second Super Bowl in February, and the jubilation from its emphatic defeat of the New England Patriots is still permeating across title town as World Cup fever prepares to strike.

Lumen Field is hosting five games at this summer’s tournament, including a round of 32 clash. Seattle missed out in 1994, and the soccer-crazed city is desperate to put on a show. Here are five World Cup stars who’ll be strutting their stuff in the Emerald City.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Kevin De Bruyne is likely playing at his last World Cup. | Joris Verwijst/Soccrates/Getty Images

Matches in Seattle: Belgium vs. Egypt, June 15.



Belgium heads into the tournament with subdued expectations. Remnants of the golden generation remain, but Rudi Garcia also has exciting fresh blood to call upon this summer.



Kevin De Bruyne is competing at his fourth World Cup, having first appeared in Brazil 12 years ago. Belgium was emerging then. It peaked in 2018, finishing third, and fell flat on its face in Qatar last time out.



De Bruyne isn’t the imperious force he once was, and a hamstring injury hindered his first season with Napoli after he opted to call it quits on a staggering Manchester City career in 2025.



Still, the 34-year-old continues to serve as the irresistible creative heartbeat of the Red Devils. In what could be his last dance for the national team, De Bruyne shouldn’t be in the business of flattering to deceive.

2. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah will captain Egypt at this summer’s tournament. | Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Matches in Seattle: Belgium vs. Egypt, June 15. Egypt vs. Iran, June 26.



Seattle will have two chances to catch Mohamed Salah at his destructive best. Lumen Field plays host to Egypt’s opening game against Belgium, as well as its Matchday 3 encounter with Iran.



Salah remains MENA’s grandest soccer star, but the former Liverpool great heads into the tournament off the back of a bitterly disappointing campaign. Salah didn’t merely fail to replicate his mammoth output of 2024–25; he consistently looked two yards off the pace.



Egypt, so dominant on the continent, remarkably hasn’t ever won a World Cup game. Its winless in seven, and only Honduras (nine games) has played more at the tournament without tasting victory.



That dire record could come to an end when Egypt faces New Zealand in Group G, but Seattle may be home to more World Cup misery for Salah’s Pharaohs.

3. Christian Pulisic (USMNT)

America’s superhero. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Matches in Seattle: United States vs. Australia, June 19.



The USMNT produced one of the standout performances of the World Cup so far, blitzing past Paraguay in a way that was somewhat reminiscent of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur during their joyous pomp.



Paraguay was expected to be defensively resilient and ultimately hard to beat. It was nothing of the sort.



The USMNT’s next outing against Australia, 2–0 victors against Türkiye in its opener, should be much more of a challenge. Tony Popovic has found a winning formula for the Socceroos, and Pochettino needs Captain America available to prise them apart.



Christian Pulisic was electric in the opening 45 minutes against Paraguay without scoring, but didn’t return for the second half due to muscle tightness.



Pulisic should recover in time for the USMNT’s trip to the Pacific Northwest, and Lumen Field is bound to create one of the most impressive atmospheres at the tournament.

4. Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

There’s plenty of excitement around the teenaged Bosnian. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Matches in Seattle: Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar, June 24.



Bosnia & Herzegovina was eventually pegged back by co-hosts Canada in Toronto to kick off its campaign, having made it to North America by beating Wales and Italy on penalties in March.



Veteran center forward Edin Džeko is the most recognisable face on Bosnia’s roster, given his exploits in European soccer for the past 15 years, but the man everyone is getting excited about in Sarajevo and beyond is teenager Kerim Alajbegović.



The 18-year-old notched four assists in qualifying and had been tipped to be one of the breakout stars of the tournament before Shakira and Burna Boy got things underway in Mexico City.



A wide player with dazzling feet, Alajbegović should feature more prominently for Bosnia in its remaining two group games after coming off the bench in its 1–1 draw with Canada.



Premier League transfer interest has already emerged in the RB Salzburg starlet.

5. Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

Doku will get the Seattle crowd on its feet. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Matches in Seattle: Belgium vs. Egypt, June 15.



De Bruyne may be Belgium’s creative hub, but its newfound attacking leader will start down the left flank.



Jérémy Doku enjoyed the best season of his club career with Manchester City last time out, and is ready to get bums off seats down the West Coast this summer.



Once inefficient, Doku stumbled upon a ruthless streak during Pep Guardiola’s final season at the helm. His scintillating work in one-on-one situations is now complemented by a finishing touch, rendering Doku one of the world’s most dangerous wide players.



Belgium’s hopes of improving on its pitiful showing in Qatar don’t solely rest on the 24-year-old, but he is the protagonist of the Red Devils’ new guard.

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