Four Contenders for USMNT Captaincy After Tim Ream’s Retirement—Ranked

The U.S. men’s national team has a leadership void. After Tim Ream announced his retirement from international soccer, the squad is left without a clearly defined captain in the early stages of the 2030 World Cup cycle.

While several members have previously worn the armband with the USMNT or at the club level, it remains unclear who may be the face of the team’s leadership group moving forward.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said he doesn’t want to wait long to sort out the captaincy. Yet, that doesn’t do much to simplify the process, considering the rising young talents, the fluid first-choice roster and other questions surrounding his USMNT vision.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks four names who could contend for the role.

4. Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson wore the captain's armband against Chile. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Antonee Robinson has some experience with the armband on the international stage now, having taken on the honor in the 4–2 win over Chile in the second match of the September-October international window.



The versatile left-sided defender has shown leadership qualities as one of the team’s veterans, especially this fall as he stands as one of the oldest players in a squad of eight teenagers and previously 13 uncapped players. With experience in two World Cup tournaments and 60 caps, plus his time in the Premier League with Fulham, he could be a strong case for captaincy.



Yet, the USMNT isn’t shy on leaders and vocal voices in the player pool. Those ranked higher on this list could better serve as a consistent first-choice captain, and even some of the up-and-coming youngsters could develop into leaders in the near future.



After leading the USMNT to a win in a feisty affair against Chile on the night Ream officially retired, Robinson remains in contention for the captaincy. However, he could be a backup option going forward.

3. Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter could be the next USMNT captain. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sebastian Berhalter’s rise to prominence with the USMNT has been remarkable over the past year, establishing himself at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup before a breakout World Cup and move to Europe from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2026.



With the Whitecaps, he wore the armband on occasion, and was always seen as an intense, vocal player on the field. Having played and developed under the leadership of Thomas Müller, he brings a level of expertise and insight compared to the rest of the USMNT. He also, of course, grew up with his father Gregg as a natural-leading manager.



“He can play from the left, can play from the right, can play like a midfielder, box-to-box, but also holding midfielder; he can play as a No. 10, from different positions and he’s always very happy to do anything for the national team,” Pochettino said after the recent win over Chile. “To have a player like him is priceless.”



While Berhalter has established himself in the USMNT picture and appears Premier League-bound, either with a Middlesbrough promotion effort or a transfer, the biggest question is whether he can hold down a consistent starting role with the Stars and Stripes. If he can, he might just be a top contender for the captaincy.

2. Chris Richards

Chris Richards is a defensive cornerstone for the USMNT. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

As a 26-year-old defender, Chris Richards is already a steady leader at the back with the USMNT. He spent the last several years playing alongside Ream and learning from the former Premier League veteran, translating that into his own standout tenure with Crystal Palace and a hefty role at the 2026 World Cup.



Given the lack of rotation often afforded to center backs, naming Richards as a primary captain could give a sense of consistency others may not have, serving as an easy transition from Ream.



“I think Chris Richards is made for it,” Ream told NBC at the World Cup of a potential successor. “I think he would be perfect. But again, it’s gonna come down to whoever is in charge and what they see and what characteristics and what personalities that they value.”

1. Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams served as the USMNT captain against Peru and at the 2022 World Cup. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Tyler Adams wore the USMNT captain's armband in the recent friendly win over Peru and was the captain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Could he be the leader moving forward? It certainly appears as if the Bournemouth man is the frontrunner.



If Pochettino wants a quick solution to name a captain, with a player that is already in every top lineup he can construct, Adams is the man for the job. Now that he’s taken more of a leadership role with youthful teammates, he earned significant praise from Pochettino.



“Tyler is doing great. I think after two years, he was showing with (Ream), too, that he’s a great leader,” Pochettino said of a player that will be 31 years old at the 2030 World Cup. “He translates everything—the culture from the country to the new players, to the young players. He translates to the fans what it means to represent that country. He also translates to the coaches. He translates (it) to everyone.



“He’s a perfect ambassador for us because I think he’s great in front to you (the media), translating to the fans and to everyone what it means to defend that badge. And of course ... maybe we are thinking to try to name the new captain. And of course, Tyler is one of the candidates.”