Four Key Takeaways From USMNT’s Confidence-Building Win, Pulisic’s Resurgence

The U.S. men’s national team was utterly jubilant on Sunday when it took the pitch for the first time since becoming the official 26-man World Cup squad. That joy translated into an offensive fire and high-press energy that earned the Stars and Stripes a confidence-building 3–2 victory over No. 14 globally-ranked Senegal in the international friendly at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino named his final tournament roster on Tuesday, gifting 26 players the dream of a lifetime this summer: not only to play on soccer’s grandest stage, but to do so on home soil. It was evident the players kept that privilege in mind from the moment they stepped onto the field.

After the roster reveal, the No. 16 ranked U.S. had just four days to train together before Sunday’s bout, the first of two pre-tournament friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in less than two weeks. Despite the lack of time together, the USMNT looked well-adjusted to each other, likely due to the pure joy they were playing with. The players’ comfortability was not even disrupted when Pochettino made nearly an entire lineup change at halftime.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s four key takeaways from the match.

Christian Pulisic is Back

Christian Pulisic ended his goal-less drought. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Hand him his helmet and shield because “Captain America” is back.

U.S. Soccer’s poster player needed less than seven minutes to silence his many doubters on Sunday, driving down the left flank in a way that was both explosive yet somehow deeply elegant, before threading the perfect pass to Sergiño Dest inside the box, who fired the ball into Senegal’s net.

That brilliant sequence wasn’t enough for Pulisic, who has faced relentless scrutiny from fans and media for months. Just 13 minutes later, the 27-year-old star forward darted down the center of the pitch, where he received a cross from striker Ricardo Pepi into the box. Pulisic’s silky touch easily put him past the grasp of Senegal’s goalkeeper Mory Diaw to secure a goal for himself.

The look of ecstasy on Pulisic’s face said it all. The star striker had ended his club season with AC Milan on a severe offensive drought—the worst of his career. He went 19 games without a goal in Serie A play, dating back to 2025, and tallied just two assists in that time span. For the Stars and Stripes, the wait had been even longer, dating back to November 2024 since Pulisic’s last goal.

As a result, media and fans have put him under an even bigger microscope, raising serious doubts about his potential to lead the USMNT this summer. Any concern has certainly been assuaged now.

Pulisic wasn’t the only one with a significant resurgence, though. Dest made his first appearance in red and white since November, having suffered a hamstring injury in early March that sidelined him for two months and meant missing the March international window. Dest returned to action in early May and saw out the rest of club side PSV Eindhoven’s season. He proved on Sunday that he has returned to 100%.

Pochettino’s Heavy Experimentation

Mauricio Pochettino did nearly a complete line change at half time. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino returned to a three-back formation on Sunday, a tactical style that yielded the U.S. great success last fall but had been abandoned in the March international window in favor of a more traditional four-back lineup.

The return to the three-back, employing a 3-5-2, suited the Stars and Stripes well on Sunday, especially in the first half, encouraging a high press and front-footed mentality. The U.S. dominated possession in the first 45 minutes and spent most of its time in Senegal’s half, forcing the visitors on their heels. For a team still striving to create an identity ahead of the World Cup, the formation allowed the U.S. to present itself as a hungry aggressor that will do everything in its power to back its opponent into a corner.

When on defense, the USMNT transitioned into a four-back, while one of the wingers—it was Gio Reyna in the first half—slid deep centrally to fill out the midfield. The U.S. mastered the fluidity of the formation. The changes were seamless and nearly unrecognizable at times.

The formation wasn’t the only major modification Pochettino made. The Argentine boss continued his experimental ways in the lineup, giving both Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter unexpected nods in the starting lineup. Reyna, who was even a somewhat surprise inclusion to Pochettino’s final roster, combined well with Pulisic in the attack, when not sliding seamlessly into a central midfield role on defense. Berhalter was similarly solid in the center of the pitch and was the only player not substituted off at half time.

Pochettino made a complete overhaul in the second half, eager to see his other men in action, making 10 substitutes, including at goalkeeper. 22-year-old Chris Brady earned his first cap between the sticks. Pochettino’s drastic lineup changes suggest one of two possibilities. Either the manager believes there is considerable depth to his bench, or he is still unsure which players work best together and who deserves to be on the field the most. It is likely the latter.

Striker Battle Heats Up

Ricardo Pepi gave an excellent first half performance. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Ricardo Pepi was similarly a surprise inclusion to Pochettino’s starting lineup. The scrappy striker had not started for the USMNT since November 2024 in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal match.

Pepi made brilliant connections with Pulisic in the attack, and his dynamic runs continually broke down Senegal’s line and frustrated their defensive organization, allowing the U.S. to be as hungry as it was. It left U.S. fans—and likely Pochettino—scratching their heads and wondering, “Should he be the starting striker this summer?”

Folarin Balogun has been the expected starter at the No. 9 after a stellar season with club side AS Monaco that saw him score 19 times and add five assists in 43 games across Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League play. When the 24-year-old substituted onto the pitch for Pepi in the second half, he wasn’t going to let his crown slip that easily.

It took two goals that were ruled offsides before Balogun finally got on the scoresheet, receiving a crossed ball from winger Timothy Weah that he swept across his body and into the net in the 63rd minute.

Pochettino has at least two solid striker options at his disposal this summer, and both are certain to get minutes. The manager also has striker Haji Wright on his roster, who was integral in Coventry City’s promotion to the Premier League this season after scoring 17 times.

Defensive Questions Remain

Tim Ream was named the U.S.’s captain for the World Cup | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

One huge deficit on the pitch remains: the center back position, something Senegalese star Sadio Mané had no difficulty exploiting, notching both of the West African team’s goals.

Center back stalwart Chris Richards is sidelined after tearing two ligaments in his ankle in a Premier League match two weeks ago, and it is unknown when he will reach full health again. Without the Crystal Palace star commanding the backline, there is cause for concern. Veteran center back and World Cup captain Tim Ream started the match alongside center back Mark McKenzie, neither of whom have the poise or aerial capabilities of Richards. Ream, in particular, struggled on the ball when under pressure, showing a sense of discomfort that should not have been present given the 38-year-old Charlotte FC star was playing at his home stadium.

Miles Robinson substituted in for McKenzie at the half, and he similarly struggled on the ball under pressure, resulting in a costly defensive error that gifted Mané an easy breakaway for his second goal. Pochettino will hope that Richards can make a speedy recovery.

There is also uncertainty between the sticks. Veteran goalkeeper Matt Turner earned the start, his second since losing his starting position to Matt Freese last year, proving that Pochettino is still not set on which goalkeeper will be the most reliable this summer. Only more questions were raised when Brady came on for Turner at half time, although he is likely to remain as the third-string.

The Stars and Stripes now turn their attentions to Germany, battling the European powerhouses on Saturday in their final outing before the World Cup begins.

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