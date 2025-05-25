Four Real Madrid Players at Risk of Losing Their Place Under Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso's arrival at Real Madrid puts several veterans and even a club legend in danger of losing their place at the biggest club in the world.
Real Madrid are entering a new era under Alonso. After a season marred by a lack of depth and multiple injury crises, Los Blancos are building a more well-rounded squad under their new manager. With Dean Huijsen on his way to the Spanish capital and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to join him, the club must look inward and make room for the two defenders, as well as other potential signings throughout the summer transfer window.
A handful of Real Madrid players who underperformed this season are in danger of being sold or benched in the coming months. While the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé have nothing to worry about, there are other big-name superstars that could be on their way out.
Rodrygo
As the season winds down, Rodrygo has been at the center of transfer rumors. The Brazilian has struggled to produce on the right wing in 2025, recording just one La Liga goal this calendar year. He has been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal, among other clubs across Europe, despite his contract with Los Blancos lasting until 2028.
Even if Rodrygo remains at Real Madrid next season, he could still lose out on playing time under Alonso. Time and time again, the front three of Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé and Rodrygo failed to produce in big moments; instead, the team looked much better and more cohesive with just Vinícius Júnior and Mbappé up top.
Perhaps a return to form for Rodrygo would save his place in Real Madrid's attack, but he would have to quickly prove himself to Alonso.
David Alaba
Ever since David Alaba tore his ACL back in Dec. 2023, the Austrian has struggled to return to full fitness. Several setbacks both during and after his recovery, as well as new injuries, have hindered the Alaba's ability to truly perform at the level needed to play for Real Madrid.
Even when Alaba has been healthy enough to feature this season, he did not play well and quickly lost his starting spot to 21-year-old Raúl Asencio. With 20-year-old Huijsen making the move to the Spanish capital, there is likely no place for Alaba in Alonso's plans moving forward.
Fran García
Real Madrid signed Fran García in 2023 to be Ferland Mendy's backup, but he earned plenty of starting opportunities in Ancelotti's final season due to the Frenchman's various injuries. García had more than enough chances to prove himself worthy of taking the job permanently, but he underwhelmed across all competitions.
In fact, Ancelotti lost faith in the 25-year-old and started Eduardo Camavinga and Alaba on the left flank to avoid playing García, his only natural, healthy fullback available. All signs indicate Real Madrid are looking for an upgrade at the position, perhaps one that could even see Mendy make way for a superior option.
Alonso could even look to bring Alejandro Grimaldo to Madrid with him, having got the best out of him during their time together at Leverkusen.
Lucas Vázquez
Of all the players who could potentially lose their place at Real Madrid under Alonso, Lucas Vázquez is in the most danger. Like fellow veteran Luka Modrić, who bid an emotional farewell to the club, the Spaniard's contract expires this summer and there have been no moves to offer him a new deal. In fact, there likely will be no contract extension for Vázquez after the season he has had.
The 33-year-old was forced to start at right back for a majority of the season after Dani Carvajal suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in October, and he faced extensive criticism for his poor performances. Vázquez routinely was outclassed on the right flank, so much so that Valverde had to play the position in Real Madrid's biggest matches.
With Alexander-Arnold set to join the club and Carvajal on his way to making a full recovery, it looks like Vázquez might not even last at Real Madrid for Alonso's first league match in charge come August.