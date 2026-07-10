Four Takeaways From Jose Mourinho’s First Interview As Real Madrid Manager

New Real Madrid manager José Mourinho arrived at Valdebebas on Friday to accelerate preparations for the 2026–27 season, vowing to correct the “culture” at the biggest club in the world.

The Portuguese boss was named Álvaro Arbeloa’s successor after Los Blancos’ disastrous 2025–26 season ended with more locker room altercations than trophies. It’s now been two years without a major prize for Real Madrid—and that’s simply unacceptable at the Bernabéu.

The club is determined to snap the poor run of form and signed Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva to bolster a team that finished eight points behind bitter rivals Barcelona last season. It also welcomed back Mourinho, who previously led the 15-time European champions to a record-breaking La Liga campaign in 2011–12.

The “Special One” has stayed uncharacteristically quiet since Los Blancos confirmed his impending return to the Spanish capital, but he finally spoke to Realmadrid TV and gave some insight into his mindset and priorities for next season.

A New Culture Is Coming

José Mourinho (center) has a lot of work to do behind the scenes. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Apart from the obvious tactical issues plaguing Real Madrid last season, there was a clear shift in mentality. Players far too often looked uninterested in giving it their all week in and week out, simply going through the motions in even the biggest of games—and then acting surprised when they were on the losing side.

Then there was the chaos off the pitch. Kylian Mbappé had a public feud with Arbeloa, Antonio Rüdiger slapped Álvaro Carreras and a confrontation between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde ended with the latter in the hospital.

There was no winning mentality on the pitch and no cohesion in the locker room, two things Mourinho is looking to change.

“I’m here to help everyone improve: players, staff … To create a culture of work, responsibility, ambition and something I know well, which is the responsibility and honor of working for Real Madrid,” he said.

Preseason Challenges

Kylian Mbappé is lighting up North America for France. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

With the 2026 World Cup unfolding across North America this summer, Mourinho is in for a rather difficult preseason. The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Konaté, Tchouaméni, Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham and Cucurella are still competing in this summer’s competition, while Rüdiger, Valverde, Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Dumfries and Silva saw their respective countries eliminated.

The players are not returning to Spain in time for the start of preseason, leaving Mourinho without half of his new squad to work with in the coming weeks. It’s not an ideal situation for any manager, let alone a brand new one trying to dissect and solve the problems in his team.

“I’m going to make the most of the next two weeks with a positive attitude because, obviously, I’d like to have all the players here,” Mourinho said. “We have to look at it in a positive light, which is getting to know the lads I’m going to work with and giving them the opportunity to get to know me.”

One of those players will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left behind by England manager Thomas Tuchel. The right back will have extra time to convince Mourinho he can deliver at both ends of the pitch, or else risk losing his starting spot to the more defensively-sound Dumfries.

Real Madrid Castilla Opportunities

Manuel Ángel impressed in short stretches last season with the first team. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Since Mourinho will be without so many first-team players for the start of preseason, he will get a closer look at some exciting Real Madrid Castilla products. Although Daniel Yáñez, Diego Aguado and Thiago Pitarch are competing with Spain at the U-19 European Championship, the likes of Manuel Ángel and César Palacios are ready to get back into action.

The players already got to show off their skill last season under Arbeloa, especially Pitarch, who was a regular starter under the Spaniard. Now, they have a new boss to impress.

“During preseason, many of those lads will be here at Castilla, and I also like to participate and help with the growth of this area,” Mourinho said. “We’re here, and some world champions will arrive.”

In the past, many Castilla graduates have gone on to leave the club in search of more opportunities. Nico Paz is the most recent success story; the Argentine put together two sensational seasons at Como and the Italian club paid Real Madrid €60 million ($68.5 million) to keep him in Cesc Fàbregas’s team next season.

Mourinho’s Mission

José Mourinho will not stand for the antics that unfolded last season. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Such a divisive figure like Mourinho coming into an already fractured locker room could spell disaster for Real Madrid. The 63-year-old already had public falling outs with Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema during is first stint in charge, and the egos at the Bernabéu over a decade later are just as big.

Yet Mourinho appears to be taking a more selfless approach this time around, keeping the good of the club at the heart of his purpose and perhaps putting aside his own ego as well.

“Words aren't enough because it's like a mission,” Mourinho said. “It's not about worrying about myself or whether I'll win a lot or a little.

“It's not about working at Real Madrid, it's about working for Real Madrid. And it's with this sense of mission that I'm here. I’m very confident, with a deep feeling of love for this club, and Hala Madrid and nothing else!”

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