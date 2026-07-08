Four USMNT Stars Who Have Earned Big Transfers During World Cup Run

The U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup adventure might have endured a bitter end, but there remain major positives to take from this summer’s campaign.

There were rousing victories over Paraguay and Australia, a first knockout stage triumph in 22 years against Bosnia and Herzegovina and, of course, some mightily impressive individual performances on home soil.

Mauricio Pochettino, bar the finale with Belgium, managed to harness the full power of his players, often changing system to capitalize on their strengths. As a result, plenty thrived on the grandest of stages and under watchful eyes from across the world.

Naturally, those who excelled now face a summer of transfer speculation. With that in mind, here are some of the Americans who could make blockbuster moves.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun starred despite controversy. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun, through no fault of his own, was at the heart of the World Cup’s biggest controversy, but that should not detract from a series of terrific displays on the field. It all started in the USMNT’s opener, where the 25-year-old showcased his clinical finishing with a first-half brace that put Paraguay to the sword.

Balogun added to his tally against Bosnia and Herzegovina, before receiving a harsh red card which fueled unprecedented chaos, and his third tournament strike matched the second-most goals scored by an American at a single World Cup. Whether as a sole striker or alongside Christian Pulisic, the former Arsenal youth product dazzled.

Monaco supporters are already accustomed to his sharpshooting. Balogun entered the World Cup having scored 19 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit last term, easily his most prolific campaign for the club and the second-most clinical of his career (only behind the 22 goals scored with Reims in 2022–23).

One might argue that Balogun is suited to a club the size of Monaco, but given his age profile and the commercial benefits of boasting a high-performing American on your roster, bigger teams might be keeping close tabs on the marvel.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman scored twice this summer. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Malik Tillman is another USMNT player already at a decent-sized club in Bayer Leverkusen, but one that might pique the interest of even grander teams. The midfielder, who came through the Bayern Munich system before a breakout stint with PSV Eindhoven, certainly enhanced his reputation.

Two free-kick goals will garner most attention, but it was perhaps his work out of possession that was most impressive. Crucial to the USMNT’s high-octane approach, Tillman led the way for winning possession in the final third, forcing 1.3 turnovers per match with his pressing.

On the ball, the 24-year-old is such a graceful operator, and he created seven chances and an assist during his five tournament matches. Tillman is also incredibly versatile, capable of operating centrally or out wide, and that flexibility adds to his appeal.

After a relatively unspectacular debut season with Leverkusen, this was exactly the confidence boost Tillman needed. Europe’s elite might soon sit up and take notice.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman has a bright future. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alex Freeman only made his senior international debut in June 2025, but already stands tall among the most coveted individuals representing the Stars and Stripes. A successful World Cup has done his reputation no harm.

Freeman started four of five matches at the tournament, moving between right back and right-sided center back in Pochettino’s hybrid formation. The Villarreal up-and-comer starred in both roles, making his presence felt with thundering tackles and sheer physicality.

The 21-year-old led the USMNT for tackles won per match (3.4) and also bested his fellow first-teamers by winning 73.7% of aerial duels and 67.6% of challenges on the ground. Very few forwards were able to outsmart or outmuscle the phenom.

Considering his age, there will be no shortage of suitors, although he only joined Villarreal in January. He’s certainly one to watch this summer and beyond.

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter was fantastic during his limited involvement. | Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Sebastian Berhalter was not offered too many opportunities to exhibit his talents at the World Cup, struggling to break into an established midfield of Tillman, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. However, when gifted chances to shine, he took them with both hands.

The son of former USMNT’s head coach Gregg Berhalter was exceptional in the one match he started, bossing the 3–2 defeat to Türkiye in the group stage. He scored and assisted in the loss, producing such an impressive display that many questioned whether Pochettino should have started him against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the end, he played just three minutes of the round of 32 match, with slightly bulkier cameos against Australia and Belgium coming either side of that game. The 25-year-old also played the entirety of the second half against Paraguay, during which he was typically all-action.

The Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder might have done enough to raise interest from European sides, dazzling with his blend of tenacity and grace.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC