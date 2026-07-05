‘Scandalous’—How Soccer World Reacted to Folarin Balogun’s Stunning World Cup Reprieve
The fallout from Folarin Balogun’s red card for the U.S. men’s national team could have ended in the bowels of Levi’s Stadium within a matter of hours of the incident.
U.S. boss Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that he thought the striker’s awkward landing on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović was “never” worthy of a dismissal and revealed that he planned on appealing the decision.
However, he was quickly informed by the cluster of reporters that this was not an option—as a FIFA spokesperson had explained just minutes before Pochettino’s arrival in the press room, a red card “automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match.”
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Pochettino took the news in stride, shrugged, flicked his hair out of his eyes and moved on to the next question. Regrettably, that is not where it ended.
Whispers of a stunning reprieve for Balogun surfaced the day before the round of 16 clash with Belgium. FIFA confirmed that the U.S. top scorer would indeed be available, prompting a message of thanks from President Donald Trump and a forceful backlash from the “astonished” Belgian Soccer Association.
It’s safe to say that most onlookers found common ground with one of those extremes.
‘Two Things Can Be True’
One prevalent school of thought went in search of some balance. While many argued that Balogun was unfortunate to receive a red card in the first place—as the player himself would explain, there was nowhere else to put his leg—such a decision didn’t warrant this unprecedented reaction from FIFA.
Even some openly biased U.S. fans accepted that their jubilation may have come at the expense of a wider form of justice.
‘Disgraceful’
The other common thread running through the public discourse was one of rampant disdain. Belgium manager Rudi Garcia approached the topic with humor: “I didn’t realize FIFA celebrates April Fools’ Day on July 5.” Others weren’t quite so lighthearted.
FIFA’s citation of Article 27, which allows the judicial body “to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure” without any explanation was not entirely popular.
Many pointed back to past examples of FIFA being perceived to have bent the rules to suit their own agenda, be that keeping star players available or benefitting a host nation.
The chief point of criticism was most articulately captured by attorney and former referee Christina Unkel, who boiled it down to a question of “transparency.”
President Trump’s Role
Trump’s insistence on inserting himself into the center of this controversy did not go unnoticed. Many were quick to point out that the President was celebrating the involvement of a player who would not have been granted citizenship in his American ideal.
Balogun was born in New York City to Nigerian parents who were on vacation in the States before being raised in England. Had the Supreme Court accepted Trump’s appeal that babies born in the U.S. should no longer have the constitutional right to citizenship, Balogun would not be playing for the USMNT in any capacity.
‘Good for FIFA’
It is a sport of opinions and naturally some believed that FIFA were right to overturn Balogun’s red card. Christian Pulisic, the striker’s teammate, revealed that Balogun himself was “super happy.”
“Just a big smile on his face and all of ours,” the winger smiled. “The foul wasn’t what it was, it was harsh.”
Others who celebrated the call warned that the U.S. would be accused of having an unfair influence over the tournament. The message was clear, brace yourself and celebrate it.
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Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.