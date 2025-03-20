France Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals
The French national team take on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals as Les Bleus look to make their first final in the competition since 2021.
On paper, France have one of the most talented squads in the competition. Headlined by Kylian Mbappe's return and Paris Saint-Germain's strong form, France should be favored to advance to the final four.
This two-legged quarterfinal marks the first time these two sides have met since June 13, 2022. France failed to defeat Croatia losing their last meeting and drawing their previous tie in group play. The winner advances to face Netherlands or Spain in the semifinals which means we could have either a 2021 or 2023 final rematch.
Here's how France could line up against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals first leg.
France Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia (4-3-3)
GK: Mike Maignan—Maignan remains the number one, though Lucas Chevalier or Brice Samba could challenge for the spot in the future.
RB: Jules Kounde—The Barcelona defender occupies his natural position at right back.
CB: Ibrahima Konate—Konate remains a top option in defense. He'll look to bounce back at the international level after Liverpool went out of the Champions League and lost the Carabao Cup final in a five-day span.
CB: William Saliba—Saliba starts at the back, though as a left-sided center back instead of his normal right-sided position at Arsenal.
LB: Theo Hernandez—The AC Milan defender completes a star-studded back four.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga starts after a strong performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.
CM: Aurelien Tchouameni—Tchouameni partners his Real Madrid teammate centrally.
CM: Matteo Guendouzi—The former Arsenal man could complete the midfield three, though Manu Kone remains an option as well.
LW: Ousmane Dembele—There are few players in the world currently matching Dembele's form. He was pivotal in PSG's advancement past Liverpool.
ST: Kylian Mbappe—The main man is back in the side and leading the line.
RW: Michael Olise—Olise is in decent form for Bayern Munich and could get the start over Bradley Barcola.