France Predicted Lineup vs. Norway: World Cup Group I

Another test of France’s World Cup-winning credentials arrives on Friday when the two-time champions take on an impressive Norway.

France enter the final fixture of Group I after dispatching Senegal and Iraq, with its superior goal difference meaning it can afford to simply draw against the Norwegians to retain top spot. A victory would be the icing on the cake.

Didier Deschamps will be desperate for France to lock down first place, offering his players a fixture with a third-placed team in the last 32, rather than the second-placed nation from Group E—one of Côte d‘Ivoire, Ecuador and Curaçao.

Deschamps won’t be on the touchline due to a family bereavement, but he’ll no doubt be in touch and will oversee a strong team selection.

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France Predicted XI vs. Norway (4-2-3-1)

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Pick Your France World Cup XI!

GK: Mike Maignan—Maignan came through the Iraq clash unscathed, with the AC Milan goalkeeper not required to make a single stop.

RB: Jules Koundé—The versatile Koundé has impressed in his opening two matches this summer, but Antonio Nusa will be an entirely different prospect.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—Upamecano‘s stellar form with Bayern Munich has continued into the World Cup, but firmer tests of his credentials are to come, starting with Erling Haaland.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba has regularly wrestled with Haaland in the Premier League and knows the unwavering concentration required to keep the Manchester City forward at bay.

LB: Théo Hernandez—Lucas Digne came into the team against Iraq and impressed against admittedly limited opposition, but first-choice Hernandez is likely to return.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Like Hernandez, Tchouaméni was benched against Iraq in favor of Manu Koné. However, the Real Madrid enforcer remains first-choice as the defensive presence in the midfield double pivot.

DM: Adrien Rabiot—Only Kylian Mbappé and N‘Golo Kanté have been used more frequently by Deschamps than Rabiot among current squad members, underlining the consistent faith put in the classy midfielder.

RW: Ousmane Dembélé—The Ballon d’Or winner scored his first tournament goal for France against Iraq shortly after his selfless assist for Mbappé, and that will be a major weight off his shoulders moving forward.

AM: Michael Olise—Olise‘s dazzling creativity has proven too much for Senegal and Iraq to cope with—the Bayern playmaker now up to three assists for the tournament.

LW: Désiré Doué—Bradley Barcola came into the team against Iraq, but Doué still appears to be first-choice on the left wing. The youngster must deliver to fend off his Paris Saint-Germain clubmate, though.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé faces incredibly stiff competition for this tournament‘s Golden Boot, with four goals from two matches already bettered by Lionel Messi (five). Vinicius Junior and Haaland have also bagged four to date.

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