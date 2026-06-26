William Saliba Injury: Alarms Raised Ahead of France’s Decisive Clash vs. Norway

France is back in action on Friday in a winner-takes-the-group clash against Norway, but the 2026 World Cup favorite will have to vanquish its European foe without center back William Saliba.

The Arsenal defender is the backbone of Didier Deschamps’ side. France has a wealth of riches, boasting the most talented attack in the World Cup, but the backline is run by Saliba, one of the best center backs in the sport.

Saliba has played every minute of France’s World Cup campaign so far, helping Les Bleus capture two wins against Senegal and Iraq.

However, L’Equipe reports that the 25-year-old won’t feature in the decisive group stage finale against Norway, a considerable blow for France’s aspirations of topping the group.

What Injury Does William Saliba Have?

France are being cautious with Saliba’s fitness. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Saliba has been dealing with a back issue for some time now, and he’s been playing through pain both for Arsenal during the run-in and for France this summer.

“I’ve had some minor niggles for several months,” Saliba said before the match against Iraq, via ESPN. “I’ve been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. But the coaching staff are handling it very well.

“The World Cup comes round only once every four years, so you've got to grit your teeth. I'm not at 100%, but there are plenty of players who aren't at 100% either. You can't make excuses.”

Saliba missed the final training session prior to France’s battle with Norway, and Les Bleus’ plan is to exercise extreme caution so that the issue isn’t worsened, resulting in potentially compromising his status for the knockout rounds.

When Will Saliba Return From Injury?

William Saliba is critical for France's World Cup aspirations. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

With France already qualified for the round of 32, Saliba’s absence from the clash against Norway is mostly a precautionary decision. Les Bleus’ medical staff want to give Saliba some extra time to rest and recover before the climax of France’s World Cup campaign begins.

According to L’Equipe, Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix will replace Saliba in the starting XI against Norway, most likely partnering Dayot Upamecano in the heart of defense.

Newly-signed Real Madrid center back Ibrahima Konaté is the other option Deschamps could turn to. Jules Koundé also has experience playing in the heart of defense, but he’s mostly morphed into a right back, and he’s also expected to get some rest on Friday.

Deschamps’ side still has plenty of quality to overcome Norway to clinch the top spot in the group, but Saliba will be desperately needed if France wants to make it three-straight World Cup final appearances in a row.

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