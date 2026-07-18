France vs. England—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

France and England will play their final match of the 2026 World Cup when contesting Saturday’s third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Europeans both suffered semifinal heartbreak midweek. France, which was many people’s favorite for the crown, succumbed to Luis de la Fuente’s well-oiled Spain team, while a heartbreaking late collapse cost England in its final four match with defending world champions Argentina.

Neither side will be enamored by the prospect of playing a consolation match to clinch bronze and there will be a somber mood around the weekend’s clash in Miami Gardens. Akin to a glorified friendly, the stakes are very low—although a competitive edge will inevitably set in once the first whistle is blown.

This will be the 33rd meeting between France and England, with the latter having won 17 and drawn five of the previous battles. It was Les Bleus who came out on top most recently, however, Harry Kane’s skied penalty proving costly in a 2–1 defeat for England in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal.

France vs. England Score Prediction

Didier Deschamps Bows Out With Victory

Didier Deschamps (center) is taking charge of his final France match. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Saturday will prove an emotional occasion for long-serving France manager Didier Deschamps, who is taking charge of his 187th and final match after 14 years at the helm. While the 57-year-old would have preferred his farewell to come in Sunday’s final, he still deserves immense credit at the end of a hugely successful period with Les Bleus.

There’s no guarantees that Deschamps bows out with victory, but France is certainly the favorite at Hard Rock Stadium against an England side whose luck finally expired against Argentina due to the implementation of Thomas Tuchel’s negative tactics during the match.

Whether France will rotate remains to be seen, but it will undoubtedly boast a star-studded offense ready to put England’s shaky rearguard to the sword. Kylian Mbappé will be particularly motivated as he chases a second successive World Cup Golden Boot.

Tuchel has the weapons to hurt Les Bleus in the likes of Jude Bellingham and captain Kane, but France has showcased a much higher level throughout the tournament and should wrap up third with one final flourish.

France firepower : Bar their blank against Spain, Les Bleus have been relentlessly lethal this summer. They lead the tournament for xG (14.6), shots on target per match (7.1) and big chances (27), while they boast the joint-top scorer (Mbappé with eight) and leading assister (Michael Olise with five).

: Bar their blank against Spain, Les Bleus have been relentlessly lethal this summer. They lead the tournament for xG (14.6), shots on target per match (7.1) and big chances (27), while they boast the joint-top scorer (Mbappé with eight) and leading assister (Michael Olise with five). England’s wobbly defense : The Three Lions have conceded eight times this summer and managed only two clean sheets against Ghana and Panama. They have allowed at least one goal in each of their four knockout matches to date and have been generally unimpressive when faced with quick and mobile attacking units.

: The Three Lions have conceded eight times this summer and managed only two clean sheets against Ghana and Panama. They have allowed at least one goal in each of their four knockout matches to date and have been generally unimpressive when faced with quick and mobile attacking units. Bronze match history: France has won two of its three third-placed playoffs at the World Cup, triumphing in 1958 and 1986. England, meanwhile, has lost both its previous outings at this round, coming fourth in 1990 and, most recently, 2018.

Prediction: France 2–1 England

Deschamps will make alterations from the semifinal. | Sports Illustrated

Deschamps will be without instrumental center back William Saliba when naming his final France lineup, with the Arsenal defender withdrawn in the first half of defeat to Spain due to a back injury. Battling fitness issues all tournament, Saliba’s body finally succumbed to the toil of a long season.

Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix will start ahead of Saliba on Saturday and mass changes are expected elsewhere. Ibrahima Konaté could partner him at the back, while Theo Hernández should replace Lucas Digne after the latter’s dire display against Spain. Brice Samba might come in for Mike Maignan between the posts.

Manu Koné will return in the double pivot, potentially partnered by the lesser-seen Warren Zaïre-Emery. In front of the pair, Rayan Cherki could be handed the keys to the No. 10 position, with Michael Olise moving out to the right wing and Ousmane Dembélé dropping out.

Désiré Doué is likely to usurp Paris Saint-Germain clubmate Bradley Barcola on the left wing, while Mbappé will undoubtedly start up top as he hunts the Golden Boot.

France predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Samba; Koundé, Konaté, Lacroix, T. Hernández; Koné, Zaïre-Emery; Olise, Cherki, Doué; Mbappé.

Tuchel will rotate his XI, too. | Sports Illustrated

Tuchel will also make alterations to his preferred team, starting in defense. Jordan Pickford will keep his place between the posts and Djed Spence should feature once more following a terrific display against Argentina. However, Trevoh Chalobah and Dan Burn could be the center back pairing of choice, with Nico O’Reilly coming in at left back.

Jordan Henderson is definitely out after breaking his wrist and Declan Rice, who has been struggling with his fitness all tournament, will grab a well-earned rest. As a result, Reece James could step into midfield, while Kobbie Mainoo might earn his first minutes of the summer.

With Bukayo Saka still not completely fit, his Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke could start on the right. Marcus Rashford appears likely to replace Anthony Gordon on the other wing, while Bellingham might be rested in favor of Eberechi Eze.

Kane, who is also among the Golden Boot candidates despite currently trailing Mbappé and Lionel Messi, will lead the line once more.

England predicted lineup vs. France (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Chalobah, Burn, O’Reilly; James, Mainoo; Madueke, Eze, Rashford; Kane.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does France vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Miami Gardens, United States

: Miami Gardens, United States Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Saturday, July 18

: Saturday, July 18 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST

: 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)

How to Watch France vs. England on TV, Live Stream

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