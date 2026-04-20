How Arsenal and Man City’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

Sunday’s meteoric meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City has set up a fascinating end to the Premier League title race.

City fought to a 2–1 win over the Premier League leaders, moving just three points behind Mikel Arteta’s side thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland. The Cityzens could be top on Wednesday night if they can beat 19th-placed Burnley.

One slip-up from either Arsenal or City would almost certainly be fatal at this late stage of the season, so fans of both clubs will be eagerly watching out for the other in the hope of receiving a hand-out in their bid to raise the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Here’s how Arsenal and City’s remaining Premier League fixtures compare.

Arsenal, Man City’s Remaining Premier League Games

The battle is on between Arsenal and Man City. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal (70 points) Man City (67 points) Newcastle (H) – April 25 Burnley (A) – April 22 Fulham (H) – May 2 Everton (A) – May 4 West Ham (A) – May 10 Brentford (H) – May 9 Burnley (H) – May 17 Bournemouth (A) – May 17 Crystal Palace (A) – May 24 Aston Villa (H) – May 24 - *Crystal Palace (H) - Date TBC

*Game still to be rescheduled after prior postponement.

City are first in action away at relegation-scrapping Burnley on Wednesday, when they will fancy their chances of not only picking up three points, but racking up the goals and boosting their goal difference, which could be pivotal later on in the season. Burnley boast the Premier League’s leakiest defense, having shipped 67 goals in 33 games, and lost the first meeting between these two 5–1 in September.

That fixture is not actually City’s game in hand. Pep Guardiola’s side are still awaiting confirmation of a date for their visit from Crystal Palace—May 22 has been floated online but has not been formally confirmed.

If City are to win the title, they are going to have to work for it, with their other four remaining opponents all currently sitting in the top 10. Brentford and Bournemouth are both tied on points with Chelsea in sixth, while Everton are only one point back.

A visit from Aston Villa on the final day could go either way for City. Unai Emery’s side may well be hungover from the Europa League final four days earlier if all goes to plan, or they could be desperately scrambling to book a spot in next season’s Champions League. Guardiola will hope it is the former.

The race could go down to the wire. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

On paper, Arsenal’s run-in is far friendlier. All five of their upcoming opponents are currently in the bottom half of the standings—the exact sort of fixtures Arteta would want around his two-legged Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid.

Newcastle United and Fulham may well be underperforming in the standings, but the congested nature of the table is a little deceiving. Both sides could easily qualify for Europe and will be tough tests for an Arsenal side picking itself up after a series of bruising results.

One boost for Arsenal is the fact they do not leave London for any of their remaining league fixtures. Their penultimate away trip takes them to relegation-threatened West Ham United, who are inferior on paper but may well be boosted by the need to fight for their top-flight lives. A visit from Burnley, whose relegation will almost certainly be made official in the coming weeks, should be a little more comfortable.

While City are battling Villa on the final day, Arsenal finish up away at Crystal Palace. The Eagles are one of those teams nobody ever likes to face and could still have everything to play for in the race for another European spot.

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