How Barcelona’s New Salary Cap Compares to Real Madrid’s

Real Madrid remain the team with the greatest spending power in Spain, as La Liga announced its salary caps for the 2026–27 season. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s financial recovery is further evidenced by the new figures.

Madrid’s permitted staffing budget has risen from €761 million ($883 million) to €830 million ($962 million) for the new season—a record figure in La Liga, and one which underlines the club’s continued financial dominance.

Barcelona’s new salary limit, meanwhile, has jumped from €432.8 million ($502.1 million) to €582 million ($675 million)—the second highest in the division, with Atlético Madrid (€361.2 million, $419 million) the only other club setting a number above even €200 million.

La Liga continues to operate as a league of ‘haves’ and ‘have nots,’ with financially stricken Sevilla the team with the smallest agreed budget at just €20.1 million ($23.3 million).

La Liga Salary Caps 2026–27—Top Five

Club Salary Cap Real Madrid €830 million Barcelona €582 million Atlético Madrid €361.2 million Villarreal €170.5 million Real Betis €142.8 million

What Is La Liga’s Salary Cap?

Spain’s big three top the spending limit charts. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Introduced in 2013, and different to many of Europe’s top leagues, La Liga’s salary cap is the maximum amount of money a team can spend on all salaries for players in the first team, reserve squad and youth academy as well as coaching staff during a season.

Its stated objective is to maintain competitive balance among teams and prevent clubs from operating without limits and spending beyond their means.

The salary cap is calculated based on the difference between each club’s revenue and its expenses and projected debt repayment throughout the season. Each team sets its own salary cap, but must comply with La Liga’s Economic Control regulations and be approved by the Validation Body.

The End of Barcelona’s Financial Woes?

Barcelona’s economic position appears more stable now. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Though Barcelona still trail Real Madrid by some distance in terms of what the club is permitted to spend on player costs, their new spending limit is the latest sign of the club’s stabilizing financial position.

Barça’s salary cap was as low as €97.94 million for the 2021–22 season, while in February 2022, the club’s available salary margin reportedly fell to −€144 million amid the worst stages of the club’s economic struggles.

The club remains heavily in the red some years on, with The New York Times calling Barça “the most indebted team in global soccer” with liabilities reaching €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion). However, the situation is a complex one. The club ranks second only to Real Madrid on Forbes list of the most valuable soccer teams in the world, while record revenues have helped Barcelona move forward and meet its financial obligations.

La Liga president Javier Tebas pointed to Barça’s ability to meet debt repayments as a reason for its boosted salary limit.

“I often read that Barcelona has, I don’t know, how many million in debt, but what’s also important is the revenue and your ability to repay that debt,” he explained. “You have to look at the situation carefully. Barcelona has a billion in revenue. It has the ability to repay its debts and to improve its financial position.”