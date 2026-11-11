‘No-Brainer’—How Chelsea Lost Future Ballon d’Or Contender to Liverpool for Peanuts

Rio Nguomha has cited a clearer pathway to regular first-team soccer as the reason his decision to leave Chelsea for Liverpool was a “no-brainer.”

The prodigious winger joined the Blues in 2016 and spent a further eight years rising through their academy, but he proceeded to make the controversial switch to Merseyside in 2024.

Chelsea were exasperated at the loss of such a colossal talent, who Liverpool were forced to pay a minimum of $3.7 million for following a tribunal, but an exciting opportunity beckoned at Anfield.

“I feel like I needed a new challenge,” Ngumoha told The Guardian. “Liverpool gave me a new pathway. The plan that they set for me was straightforward. It was a no-brainer. They just said if I prove myself then they know that I would definitely be a star for them in the making.”

Liverpool have made good on their promise to the 18-year-old, who has enjoyed an increasingly prominent role for the club. After making his debut in the 2024–25 season, he made 29 appearances the following campaign, most notably scoring a last-minute winner against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Arne Slot offered him his breakout year, but Ngumoha is now thriving under new management. Andoni Iraola has been keen to provide him with frequent starts and important minutes off the bench, during which time he’s generally dazzled and registered two assists.

Ngumoha Makes Ballon d’Or Vow

Ngumoha has plenty of ambition. | Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The Ballon d’Or’s rising status in modern soccer means it’s now a prize coveted from an early age. Having just seen Harry Kane become the first Englishman in 25 years to win the hulking orb, Ngumoha believes he can replicate his compatriot.

“Harry Kane winning the Ballon d’Or is definitely a big thing,” said the teenager. “It’s also helped English football now because everyone’s seen one of us win the Ballon d’Or, it is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the best player in the world.

“For me, I would like to achieve it and I think I can do it.”

Ngumoha will have the chance to chat all things Ballon d’Or with Kane over the coming fortnight, as he was once again selected in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the current international break.

Chelsea Only Have Themselves to Blame for Ngumoha Exit

Wonderkids find it difficult to play regularly at Chelsea—just ask Estêvão. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea’s transfer policy of hoovering up the most talented youngsters across the world has undoubtedly resulted in players such as Ngumoha forcing moves elsewhere in the search for greater involvement.

Ngumoha is no outlier. The likes of Marc Guéhi, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Michael Olise are among the recent up-and-comers who decided to leave Stamford Bridge in the hunt for a better pathway to senior soccer.

But despite consistently losing some incredible academy talents, the Blues refuse to change their approach in the market.

Last summer, they spent $167 million on four players aged 22 or under, yet they have already found minutes difficult to earn. Dastan Satpayev has been sent out on loan, while Geovany Quenda, Marco Palestra and Valentín Barco have made only four Premier League starts combined.

Plenty of the youngsters Chelsea have signed in previous windows are struggling, too. Within their current team, Estêvão is the most noteworthy example, having made just one league start despite his burgeoning talent.

It’s easy to see why academy players feel their route to the first team is blocked.