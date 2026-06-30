After Haaland’s Heroics, Could He Inspire the U.S. to Find a Similar Type of Striker?

ARLINGTON, Texas — There will be a time, in a few weeks after the final takes place in New Jersey, when there will be a debate over the legacy of this year’s World Cup.

It won’t be a discussion about the stadiums, most of which were in existence long before the tournament was even awarded to North America. It certainly will not include any nod to FIFA, which priced out everyday fans to take advantage of America’s otherwise deep coffers and quest to be a part of big events. In such politically charged times, you can forget about any kudos shown to any of the three host administrations either.

In the wake of Norway’s late 2-1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday afternoon, though, it may be worth bringing up something far more interesting in terms of the lasting legacy the summer of 2026 will have on and off the pitch.

Is this the World Cup that eventually leads some of America’s young athletes to decide on “fútbol” as the path to stardom instead of “football,” and, if so, how much will Erling Haaland himself be to thank one generation from now if there’s a marauding hulk in front of goal in red, white and blue?

Haaland’s Heroics to Spark Facsimile

Erling Haaland has a sensational record for the national team. | Al Bello/Getty Image

It’s a valid question after the Manchester City forward etched his name further into the lore of the Vikings with an 85th-minute winner to secure his country’s first-ever World Cup knockout victory—sending his side on to the round of 16 against a traditional power in Brazil. That he did it at the home of America's actual, self-selected, team in the Dallas Cowboys, not only grows his status within the game, but further makes you wonder if there’s a young elementary school kid watching on and thinking that he’d much rather pursue that than a much shorter, more painful career as an NFL tight end instead.

Because how could you not love the sight of a fleet-footed, 6'4" blonde Terminator marauding down the field and putting the ball in the back of the net to raucous applause from adoring fans? Start taking the shoulder pads off and start working on footwork and just maybe we can produce a facsimile.

“He is the greatest goal scorer in the world. I think there is no doubt about that,” Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said of his striker. “He brings calmness to the team when you have a player like him.

“To score five goals in the World Cup in three games, for a little country like Norway, I don’t think even he thought that he could do that.”

ERLING HAALAND GIVES NORWAY THE LATE LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/y5nLSFMBIV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 30, 2026

Yet here he is, doing just that and keeping his name firmly in the thick of one of the greatest Golden Boot chases of all-time alongside peers like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Now imagine a carbon copy of Haaland doing so down the road. No offense to the current target man Folarin Balogun or past stars from this very state like Clint Dempsey, but it could add much more of a threat to the kind of attack the USMNT can cobble together if the players could lump the ball up top to a guy whose mere sight rumbling down the pitch is enough to strike fear in opposing center backs like Haaland did to Côte d’Ivoire on numerous occasions.

“It’s unbelievable,” remarked teammate Martin Odegaard, who notched his third assist in three appearances when finding Antonio Nusa for a stunning curler in the 39th minute to open the scoring. “Erling, scoring goals every single time he plays almost, it’s amazing to have him on the team—and we’re lucky to have him. It’s just about giving him as many opportunities as possible.”

Haaland’s Tendency to Come Up Big

It had to be him. pic.twitter.com/6CB65U3svc — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 30, 2026

Haaland is already a global superstar earning millions on and off the pitch, endearing himself to non-soccer fans plenty given his often goofy social media presence. If you’re not a supporter of another Premier League club or have yet to have your heart ripped out by Rambo in cleats during the Champions League, it’s hard not to buy into whatever it is he’s selling.

That’s especially true to see him up close and in person. He is similar to Messi or Mbappé in the fact that he is not the type to run 10 miles during a game or gegenpress like he grew up in Germany instead of Norway. Instead, it’s just hard to take your eyes off him—defenders included—as he buzzes around looking for any sliver of space that he can make his own.

Against Les Elephants, he did not have impeccable service, nor did he make the most of every touch. But when Haaland needed to come up big, he certainly did so after Oscar Bobb weighted an expertly-placed through-ball to a galavanting Patrick Berg on the right flank just four minutes from the end of regulation. The Bodo/Glimt midfielder needed just a half second to realize where he needed to re-direct the ball—across the face of the goal and onto the waiting insole of the big man in the middle flashing wide open.

The thousands of Norwegian fans that made up the overwhelming majority of the 69,665 on hand for the occasion didn’t break a sweat on an otherwise sweltering day, seeing it all coming and erupting in celebration as if the finish was a given long before the No. 9 officially got it across the goal line.

It was Haaland’s 60th goal for the national team—the fastest to reach such a mark all-time—and even more remarkably, his 25th time scoring in the side’s last 13 competitive games. He became just the third player to score in his first three World Cup appearances too.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Haaland to Leave Lasting Legacy

Halland debuted his trademark celebration at the World Cup. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

On top of all the success he’s had in powering Norway to nearly unprecedented heights after decades out of the international spotlight at tournaments such as these, it makes you wonder if such performances will inspire a slew of copy cats down the road. That’s what tends to happen at World Cups such as this one, where eyeballs and attention on the game are greater than ever.

Soccer has never been a sport solely based on physical stature—Messi would have a hard time being anything but a small slot receiver if he were coming up through Texas high school football, after all. But it certainly doesn’t hurt when you’ve got somebody literally head and shoulders above the opposition that can do things like Haaland just did against Côte d’Ivoire.

America could wind up hosting this endeavor again, as soon as 2038 given current FIFA regulations around the bidding process, which makes it possible that some six to 12 year olds might be out there thinking that they too can imitate the big man down the road and follow in his footsteps.

If just a few of them trade an oblong ball for a round one, then this year’s World Cup in America may have a much greater shot at producing an American World Cup victory.

In terms of legacy, that could be more than enough to talk about down the road.

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