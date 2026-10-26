Voting may be long closed, but Kylian Mbappé could hardly have wished for more of a statement performance on Ballon d’Or eve with the eyes of the world on him.

The French superstar’s match-winning double against Barcelona on Sunday solidified his credentials as the world’s best striker, after a start to 2026–27 that has seen him score 14 times in 13 appearances.

At Camp Nou, Mbappé took center stage as Madrid ended Barça’s nine-match La Liga winning streak, scoring his first in extremely fortuitous circumstances as Gerard Martín’s attempted clearance cannoned back off him and past Joan García.

His second late on was far more aesthetically pleasing as Madrid’s No. 10 capped a glorious team counter to stroke home after fine footwork from Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé’s brace takes him to exactly 100 goals for Real Madrid—a milestone he commemorated by leaving Camp Nou with a shirt printed with the number. It’s a remarkable feat in little over two years’ work.

“I’m very happy,” Mbappé said of his latest accolade. “Everyone knows I like scoring goals and helping the team that way. But I think today that’s just a minor detail, because the most important thing is the team’s victory and our success as a group.”

Reaching the total in just 116 outings across all competitions, Mbappé becomes the second-fastest player in the modern era to make a century for Los Blancos, behind only (you guessed it) Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fastest Real Madrid Players to 100 Goals

Player Year Games Ferenc Puskás 1960 99 Cristiano Ronaldo 2011 105 Kylian Mbappé 2026 116 Alfredo Di Stéfano 1956 116

Mbappe vs. Ronaldo After 100 Goals

Ronaldo, almost unbelievably, took just 105 matches to rack up 100 goals for Real Madrid, doing so with a double in a Champions League group-stage win over Lyon back in 2011.

The Portuguese superstar achieved his tally faster than Mbappé and was also slightly younger than the Frenchman, hitting three figures for Madrid at the age of 26.

In terms of wider goal contributions, Ronaldo has the advantage again—generating 31 assists in the same period, compared to Mbappé’s 15.

Stat Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappé Age 26 27 Appearances 105 116 Minutes per goal 88 95 Assists 31 15

Interestingly, neither player enjoyed massive team success in their early Madrid years. Mbappé has, famously, yet to win a major honor since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024, while Ronaldo lifted only the Copa del Rey in his first two seasons at the club.

Ronaldo, of course, did eventually rake in the trophies at the Bernabéu, leaving in 2018 as a quadruple Champions League winner and two-time La Liga champion.

Mbappé and Ronaldo vs. Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo was a regular threat in the Clásico. | Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

Mbappé’s brace on Sunday took his overall total against Barcelona to 14 strikes in 11 outings. In terms of his favorite opponents, he has only scored more against Montpellier.

Meanwhile, his eight goals for Real Madrid against Barcelona is the highest tally for a player in their first seven Clásico appearances in the 21st century.

Barça also rank highly on the list of clubs against which Ronaldo scored the most times. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 20 goals in 34 appearances versus the Catalan giants and has only netted more agains Atlético Madrid (25) in his career.