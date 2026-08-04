How Man Utd Could Complete Midfield Rebuild Amid Uncertainty Over Next Signing

Manchester United have things to consider in the final month of the transfer window, with several positions still requiring strengthening in an ideal end to the summer.

Around $114 million (£85 million) has been committed to the midfield purchases of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow also joining as a free agent.

It had long been suggested that up to three central midfielders, compensating for both Casemiro’s recent exit and last season’s lack of depth, was the aim. On top of that, a left back, left winger and striker are also the reported desires.

United seemed to pull away from pursuits of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali earlier in the summer—both players ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur for a combined $249 million (£185 million)—due to costs and a lack of the same clear preference for Old Trafford previously exhibited by Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško this time last year.

Ahead of returning to the Champions League, when a bigger squad will be useful, stretching the budget as far as it will go to cover as many targeted positions as possible seems smart.

Man Utd to Manage Remaining Transfer Budget

There may not be an approach for someone like Carlos Baleba. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, however, that could now come at the expense of a third midfield recruit. It is “no longer certain” someone else—the likes of Carlos Baleba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Manu Koné are linked with filling a defense-first role in the center of the pitch—will be signed.

Instead, there is reconsideration of “where to next put their resources” in the transfer market.

Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall might be a stretch at left back, but several alternatives are likely still available for less money. The question about a left winger might only be answered once there is a resolution to Marcus Rashford’s future.

The club would be best served pursuing more experienced backup and cover for Šeško in the No. 9 role than direct, similarly young competition for the 23-year-old—think in the Jean-Philippe Mateta mold. Dušan Vlahović, aged 26, is also still a free agent after leaving Juventus.

How Man Utd Can Solve Midfield Puzzle Without Another Signing

Mason Mount has done well in preseason. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

With Manuel Ugarte ruled out for the long term, the Red Devils so far have Santos and Tielemans to complement Kobbie Mainoo. Tielemans and Mainoo share overlapping qualities as intelligent architects, with Santos considered a safe player in possession without the same level of incisiveness, but a strong runner and competent as a defensive screen.

None really have the same destructive attributes as Casemiro.

A consideration for a fourth central midfielder—before turning to emerging academy graduate Tyler Fletcher—could now be Mason Mount. The 27-year-old’s preseason appearances so far have come deeper than typical No. 10 or wide forward roles of the past, although he is not Casemiro 2.0 either.

More mature and experienced, his skillset could lend itself to a more permanent relocation if there is a call for it, with the obvious caveat of staying fit after just 32 starts across all competitions in three years and an estimated 394 days spent injured during that time.

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