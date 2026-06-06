How Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo Fared in England Start vs. New Zealand

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo featured from the start in England’s 1–0 win over New Zealand on Saturday, getting exactly 45 minutes to impress in the Three Lions’s first of two pre-World Cup friendlies.

For a while, it seemed Mainoo’s World Cup dreams were over as he spent months devoid of playing time under Ruben Amorim. But a sensational second half of the season for United under new boss Michael Carrick sufficed for the 21-year-old to earn a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-player roster.

The United academy graduate is confident about England’s chances, recently stating the Three Lions can “100% win the World Cup.” Mainoo’s mission now is to fight for a prominent role in England’s stacked midfield for the 2026 World Cup.

The only way for Mainoo to achieve this is to take advantage of his opportunities in the lead up to the tournament. Against New Zealand, the midfielder flashed the quality he can offer England this summer, even if it was a rather lackluster performance from Tuchel's side.

Kobbie Mainoo vs. New Zealand

Kobbie Mainoo was solid against New Zealand. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

The conditions certainly influenced Mainoo and England’s overall performance. The state of the pitch at Raymond James Stadium was less than ideal, as was the extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Farenheit. Still, playing against a much weaker opponent, the Three Lions were expected to dominate.

Tuchel deployed Mainoo alongside Jordan Henderson in England’s midfield pivot, with the veteran to his right anchoring the team, granting him slightly more freedom to roam as a left-side No. 8.

With New Zealand sitting back, England dominated possession, and Mainoo was a key reason for that, with the game played at his tempo for long stretches. The United star recycled possession with ease, and by the time the 20 minute mark hit, Mainoo and Henderson had completed more passes combined than the entirety of New Zealand’s team.

Mainoo’s ability to evade pressure stood out, constantly dancing past opponents that dared press him with quick feet, utilizing just one or two touches to keep the ball moving. The highlight of Mainoo's performance came when he was put under pressure by two players near his own penalty area, but he calmly escaped the situation with a sweet back-heel pass to free Djed Spence down the sideline.

Harry Kane (left) scored England’s winner vs. New Zealand. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

The fact that Mainoo’s best moment came on a play almost 100 yards away from New Zealand's box is telling, though. England as a whole struggled to create clear chances, and possessions were often slow and predictable. Whenever Mainoo looked to thread a pass between the lines or float a dangerous cross, he more often than not was intercepted, or he lacked accuracy in his deliveries.

Nevertheless, Mainoo’s movement off the ball was extremely sharp. It’s clear Tuchel ordered him to exploit the space Harry Kane often leaves behind the backline whenever he drops deep into midfield, dragging a defender. Mainoo crashed the box regularly and likely could’ve scored from a cross had Morgan Rogers not obstructed his view of the ball.

There’s nobody Mainoo can blame but himself when he squandered the best chance he had to leave a mark on the game. He arrived perfectly to the edge of the penalty area, and his first touch set him up for a lovely look on goal; however, his shot was skiied over the crossbar.

Still, overall it was a fine performance from Mainoo where he handled his business well. He participated in the possession that led to Kane‘s match-winner on the verge of halftime, and he was the team’s main organizer for much of the first half.

Tuchel then deployed an entirely different XI for the second half, with Elliot Anderson replacing Mainoo and having a very similar performance.

Kobbie Mainoo vs. New Zealand Stats Snapshot

Statistic Tally Touches 47 Chances Created 1 Accurate Passes 33/37 (89%) Passes Into The Final Third 3 Defensive Contributions 2 Recoveries 1 Ground Duels Won 4/4 (100%) Fouls Committed 0 Was Fouled 1

*Statistics provided by FotMob

When Do Mainoo, England Play Next?

England’s 2026 World Cup debut is fast-approaching. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

England has one more warm-up match scheduled prior to the start of the 2026 World Cup, facing Costa Rica on Wednesday. It marks the last major opportunity for Mainoo in his quest to play a prominent role this summer.

Mainoo could make his maiden World Cup appearance a week later when England take on Croatia in its opening game of the tournament on Wednesday, June 17.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC