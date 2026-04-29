How New Premier League Schedule Gives Arsenal, Chelsea Huge Boost Over Man City
Pep Guardiola is a manager so wedded to tactical preparation that he once pulled a muscle in his back after watching too many hours of footage of an opponent at Bayern Munich—ahead of a preseason match.
Yet, even the arch-strategist has been forced to adjust his approach amid the flurry of fixtures facing Manchester City ahead of this season’s run-in. “It is game, good recover, game, recover,” Guardiola fretted after complicating the calendar even further with a trip to the FA Cup final. “No more than that.”
City’s conclusion to a campaign which can still end with a domestic treble has taken another twist. The Premier League have belatedly announced the dates and kickoff times of all remaining fixtures, handing Guardiola’s side a compact schedule which has left them “frustrated,” per BBC Sport.
Arsenal, City’s top-flight title rivals, and fellow FA Cup finalists Chelsea, have benefited from the reshuffling.
Man City’s New Schedule: Four Games in 11 Days
Date
Opponent
Venue
Monday, May 4
Everton
Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool
Saturday, May 9
Brentford
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Wednesday, May 13
Crystal Palace
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Saturday, May 16
Chelsea (FA Cup final)
Wembley Stadium, London
Tuesday, May 19
Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
Sunday, May 24
Aston Villa
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
City’s scheduling issues revolved around the unresolved clash with Crystal Palace. The match was first postponed all the way back in February once they qualified for the Carabao Cup final and has not found a new home thanks to Palace’s run in the Conference League.
Guardiola’s side reportedly favored the prospect of facing Bournemouth in the midweek of May 13—ensuring that they would end the league campaign with consecutive home games—but the Premier League have instead saved that trip to the south coast for May 19, three days after the FA Cup final.
Andoni Iraola’s final home game as Bournemouth boss could prove to be an emotional setting for City’s penultimate league contest, when the Premier League title will almost certainly still be on the line.
Arsenal’s New Schedule: London Calling
Date
Opponent
Venue
Wednesday, April 29
Atlético Madrid
Metropolitano, Madrid
Saturday, May 2
Fulham
Emirates Stadium, London
Tuesday, May 5
Atlético Madrid
Emirates Stadium, London
Sunday, May 10
West Ham
London Stadium, London
Monday, May 18
Burnley
Emirates Stadium, London
Sunday, May 24
Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park, London
Arsenal’s complication of the Champions League semifinals is effectively balanced by City’s league congestion. While Guardiola’s side have to navigate four games in 11 days, the Gunners’ first semifinal against Atlético Madrid starts a sequence of four games in 12 days.
Crucially, however, Mikel Arteta has ample time to prepare for the final three league games. There is a five-day break before a trip to relegation-battling West Ham United, with free weeks between meetings with Burnley and Crystal Palace.
What’s more, Arsenal don’t leave London in May (unless they make it to the Champions League final in Budapest, which is after the league season has concluded). While City are zig-zagging between Wembley, Manchester and Dorset, Arsenal can remain within the confines of the M25.
Chelsea’s New Schedule: Plenty of Preparation Time
Date
Opponent
Venue
Monday, May 4
Nottingham Forest
Stamford Bridge, London
Saturday, May 9
Liverpool
Anfield, Liverpool
Saturday, May 16
Man City (FA Cup final)
Wembley Stadium, London
Tuesday, May 19
Tottenham
Stamford Bridge, London
Sunday, May 24
Sunderland
Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Chelsea’s Champions League qualification aspirations may not be quite dead and buried just yet. Should Aston Villa slip into fifth place and win the Europa League, the team which finishes sixth in the Premier League would also get a spot at the continental top table.
Nevertheless, much of Calum McFarlane’s focus will surely be diverted towards the FA Cup final. Unlike City, who host Crystal Palace three days earlier, Chelsea have a full week to prepare for the trip to Wembley.
There is the new wrinkle of a midweek clash with Tottenham Hotspur added to the Blues’ calendar, although that may be more inviting than inconvenient. In a reimagining of the infamous “Battle of the Bridge”—the game which saw Chelsea hand Leicester City the Premier League title at the expense of Spurs—the west London club could play the role of spoilers in even more spectacular fashion, potentially sending Tottenham down to the Championship.
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Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.