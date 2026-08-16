How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream—Community Shield

The first piece of silverware of the English soccer season is up for grabs when Premier League champions Arsenal take on FA Cup holders Manchester City in the Community Shield this Sunday.

The giants collided in the 2023 edition of the glorified preseason friendly, with Arsenal winning on penalties on that occasion. They are favorites for an 18th title at the Principality Stadium, especially considering the Cityzens have won just seven of 16 appearances in the Community Shield.

However, City have been victorious in the last two meetings between the teams, including last term’s Carabao Cup final, and new boss Enzo Maresca will be keen to continue that winning streak against another ex-Pep Guardiola mentee.

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players have been more active than their upcoming opponents in preseason, perhaps handing them a slight edge. Having said that, two of their five friendlies have ended in defeats, while City have managed two victories and a draw from three outings.

Here’s how to view an intriguing matchup staged in Cardiff, Wales.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Cardiff, Wales

: Cardiff, Wales Stadium : Principality Stadium

: Principality Stadium Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United Kingdom can no longer watch the Community Shield on free-to-air TV, instead needing a TNT Sports subscription to catch the action—which can be accessed via HBO Max, too. The same broadcasters are offering the game in Mexico.

Sportsnet is the sole destination for viewers in Canada, while those in the United States have access via either ESPN or fuboTV.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App, fuboTV Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max

What’s Next for Arsenal, Man City?

Arteta (L) and Maresca (R) must soon focus their attention on the Premier League’s return. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The Community Shield is the final outing for both teams before the 2026–27 Premier League season begins on Friday, Aug. 21 when Arsenal take on newly-promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

For City, Maresca’s first competitive match in charge comes two days later, with Bournemouth journeying to the Etihad Stadium under their new boss Marco Rose.