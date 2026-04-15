There’s been plenty of despair in north London over the past few weeks, yet Arsenal are 90 minutes away from reaching back-to-back Champions League semifinals and in an excellent position to do so.

They’ve also got a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, but it certainly doesn’t feel that way. The Gunners missed a golden opportunity to all but end the title race by taking a 12-point lead over Manchester City on Saturday. Instead, they produced a wretched performance in a 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth, emboldening City on their way to west London.

Much of this week’s focus has drifted away from the return leg with Sporting CP. The duel with City looms large, but the Portuguese side are dangerous opposition, who, despite their indifferent form away from home in Europe this season, could certainly upset the odds at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s lead is only one, but the two teams looked destined to head into this fixture with the tie all square after a relatively subdued first leg before Kai Havertz struck at the death.

Here’s how supporters around the world can watch the action unfold in Wednesday’s second leg.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Sporting CP Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Wednesday, April 15

: Wednesday, April 15 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Sporting CP on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal’s defense is set to come to the fore. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The first leg was streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, but the return leg will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. HBO Max is the new streaming hub of TNT Sports in the UK, taking over from discovery+.

Paramount+ and ViX are the only two options available for those wanting to watch in the United States, with the latter providing a Spanish-language broadcast.

DAZN and fuboTV are once again the reliable streaming routes in Canada, with subscriptions needed for both, while FOX One will broadcast Wednesday’s game in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Arsenal, Sporting CP?

There’s no watering down the significance of Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League fixture away at Manchester City, which will likely decide the title race on one or another. The Gunners will feel confident of securing their first title in a little over 20 years if they earn a result at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Sporting have a big couple of games on the horizon over the next week. Before they face Porto in the second leg of their Taça de Portugal semifinal, Rui Borges’s side host city rivals Benfica in a fixture with notable implications at the top of the Primeira Liga.

The winner of this tie will face Atlético Madrid in the semis, which get underway on April 28.

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