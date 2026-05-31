How to Watch Brazil vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Brazil takes on Panama on Sunday at the iconic Maracanã Stadium as Carlo Ancelotti’s side bids farewell to its home support before traveling to North America for the 2026 World Cup.

Adding a sixth star to the badge is La Seleçao’s lone mission this summer. With a powerful roster headlined by the return of all-time leading scorer and spiritual leader, Neymar Jr.—who will miss the clash vs. Panama through injury, Brazil dreams of winning a World Cup on U.S. soil for the second time despite arriving to the tournament outside the clear-cut favorites to win it all.

Panama has emerged as one of the best teams in Central and North America in recent times. With Thomas Christiansen at the helm, Panama has reached an unprecedented level and seem keen on improving on its 2018 result in the nation’s second ever World Cup appearance.

Still, Brazil is heavily favored in Sunday’s clash, and with excitement growing all over the most iconic soccer nation in the world, La Seleçao aims to start its final World Cup push with an emphatic performance at its spiritual home.

Here’s how you can watch Brazil vs. Panama on Sunday.

What Time Does Brazil vs. Panama Kick Off?

Location : Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Stadium : Estadio Maracanã

: Estadio Maracanã Date : Sunday, May 31

: Sunday, May 31 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Brazil vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream

There are no confirmed broadcasters for Brazil vs. Panama in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada or Mexico. The game is being shown in both nations (which is to be expected) but there is limited coverage elsewhere.

Indian streaming service FanCode is broadcasting the game across a handful of Asian nations while Albania also happens to have a dedicated channel for the fixture.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom N/A United States N/A Canada N/A Mexico N/A

What’s Next for Brazil, Panama?

Ancelotti’s men will land on U.S. soil before facing Egypt on Saturday, June 6 in its final warm-up match prior to the start of the World Cup. La Seleçao will make its tournament debut a week later on June 13 with a mouthwatering clash against Morocco.

Panama has two more friendly matches before the start of the tournament. Los Canaleros will return to Panama to take on the Dominican Republic on June 3, giving fans a chance to send the team off at the Estadio Rommel Fernández.

Christiansen’s side will then take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 6 before making taking on Ghana in World Cup action on Wednesday, June 17.

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