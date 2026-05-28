Neymar Injury Timeline: The Brazil Matches Star Man Will Miss at 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr. is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks as he recovers from a calf injury, threatening his availability for Brazil’s opening games of the 2026 World Cup.

After more than two years since Neymar represented Brazil, his inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup prompted widespread celebrations all across the country.

But jubilation soon turned to concern as Neymar sustained a calf issue in his final appearance for Santos prior to reporting to Brazil’s camp. The player did his best to downplay the matter and the problem was considered minor until further tests carried by the Seleção’s medical staff revealed the true severity of the injury.

With the timeline for his recovery already set, the legendary forward faces a race against the clock to be fit in time to feature in his fourth career World Cup.

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Matches Which Neymar Will Miss

Morocco is the first test Brazil most overcome in North America this summer. | Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar delivered a statement on Thursday confirming the extent of Neymar’s injury and the timeline for his recovery.

The 34-year-old attacker won’t feature in Brazil’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Panama on May 31 and against Egypt on June 6, missing out on an opportunity to impress Ancelotti as he aims to play a significant role this summer.

The best case scenario according to the diagnosis would see Neymar return to action in two weeks on June 11, exactly two days before Brazil’s 2026 World Cup debut against Morocco. However, the expectation is that Neymar won’t be ready on time and therefore will miss the opening bout against the 2022 semifinalists.

Brazil’s second match of the group stage against Haiti on June 19 is a more realistic target date for Neymar to return from injury, exactly one day after the three-week timeline is met. If he’s still not fit enough to feature, his next opportunity to reappear would come against Scotland on June 24 in four weeks time.

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup Group Stage Matches

Date Opponent Location Saturday, June 13 Morocco MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, NJ Friday, June 19 Haiti Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, PA Wednesday, June 24 Scotland Hard Rock Stadium: Miami, FL

Who Could Replace Neymar for Brazil?

Brazil has no shortage of attacking options. | Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

Fortunately for Brazil and Ancelotti, planning for life without Neymar is nothing new considering he’s yet to feature during the Italian manager’s tenure. The forward has also played just four matches at the international level since the end of the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster boasts a number of quality attackers. With players such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, Igor Thiago and Rayan, the Seleção have enough cover to deal with Neymar’s absence.

However, if Neymar’s recovery fails to progress accordingly or he suffers another setback, Ancelotti could be forced to make an even more difficult decision. Changes to the 26-player squad can be made due to injury, but they must be made 24 hours before the start of the tournament.

In the worst possible scenario, Ancelotti could be forced to replace Neymar from Brazil’s roster, with Chelsea’s João Pedro—the most glaring name missing from the squad—looking like the most likely replacement candidate.

Still, the hope is that Neymar manages to recover within the given timeframe so he can contribute to Brazil’s mission of adding a sixth star to the crest in what will be the final World Cup of his career.

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