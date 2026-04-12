Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Chelsea has taken on extra importance after Arsenal slipped up in the title race against Bournemouth.

Arsenal’s 2–1 defeat to the Cherries on Saturday lunchtime has opened up the Premier League title race, allowing Man City to move within six points of the table toppers with victory at Stamford Bridge —and they have a game in hand on their title rivals. A pivotal clash between the top two arrives next weekend at the Etihad Stadium.

But City must first focus on conquering an out-of-form Chelsea team, who, despite their 7–0 win over Port Vale last weekend, are struggling in their push to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Blues are currently sixth and have won just one of their last six league games as pressure mounts on Liam Rosenior.

Sunday’s encounter will have enormous ramifications at both the summit of the table and in the European race, so here’s how to tune into the battle on TV.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea are keen to upset the odds on Sunday. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

There are just two destinations for those in the United States eager to catch the action unfolding live in west London: USA Network and Telemundo.

Those in Canada have the same number of choices via DAZN and fuboTV.

There is just one destination for those in the United Kingdom and Mexico, Sky Sports the broadcaster in the former and FOX Sports in the latter.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

What’s Next for Chelsea, Man City?

Pep Guardiola has a seismic match on the horizon. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

As mentioned, City face a definitive battle next Sunday. Pep Guardiola meets former mentee Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team in an absolutely crucial Premier League outing—which could possibly see City move to within just three points of the Gunners.

Chelsea face another Manchester opponent next weekend following an empty midweek schedule. The Blues are back at Stamford Bridge for their meeting with Manchester United, who beat them earlier in the campaign.

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