How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Chelsea has taken on extra importance after Arsenal slipped up in the title race against Bournemouth.
Arsenal’s 2–1 defeat to the Cherries on Saturday lunchtime has opened up the Premier League title race, allowing Man City to move within six points of the table toppers with victory at Stamford Bridge —and they have a game in hand on their title rivals. A pivotal clash between the top two arrives next weekend at the Etihad Stadium.
But City must first focus on conquering an out-of-form Chelsea team, who, despite their 7–0 win over Port Vale last weekend, are struggling in their push to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Blues are currently sixth and have won just one of their last six league games as pressure mounts on Liam Rosenior.
Sunday’s encounter will have enormous ramifications at both the summit of the table and in the European race, so here’s how to tune into the battle on TV.
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What Time Does Chelsea vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Sunday, April 12
- Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
There are just two destinations for those in the United States eager to catch the action unfolding live in west London: USA Network and Telemundo.
Those in Canada have the same number of choices via DAZN and fuboTV.
There is just one destination for those in the United Kingdom and Mexico, Sky Sports the broadcaster in the former and FOX Sports in the latter.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada
Mexico
FOX Mexico, FOX One
What’s Next for Chelsea, Man City?
As mentioned, City face a definitive battle next Sunday. Pep Guardiola meets former mentee Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal team in an absolutely crucial Premier League outing—which could possibly see City move to within just three points of the Gunners.
Chelsea face another Manchester opponent next weekend following an empty midweek schedule. The Blues are back at Stamford Bridge for their meeting with Manchester United, who beat them earlier in the campaign.
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.