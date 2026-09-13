The first Manchester derby of the campaign hits our television screens on Sunday and fireworks are projected at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Manchester City stage their 199th meeting as they scramble for three precious points and those all-important bragging rights, with Michael Carrick and Enzo Maresca enjoying their first touchline battle in this particular fixture.

The Red Devils come into the clash fresh from their 4–0 demolition of Sabah FK on their Champions League return, but it’s their neighbors who have made a stronger start to the domestic season. City have won all three of their Premier League fixtures, as opposed to United’s four points collected from a possible nine.

But form tends to fly out of the window when rivals collide, with an unpredictable affair on the horizon.

Here’s how to tune into the weekend’s headline Premier League fixture.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver VAR: Matt Donohue

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States have a selection of broadcasters to choose from, including Peacock, fuboTV and Telemundo.

DAZN and fuboTV are the options for those in Canada, while it’s HBO Max showing the match in Mexico.

Sky Sports is the sole broadcaster in the United Kingdom.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra

What’s Next for Man Utd, Man City?

It’s Carabao Cup action for the Manchester giants midweek. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Both sides make their first Carabao Cup appearances in the competition’s third round next week. United host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, while City welcome Norwich City to the Etihad the following day.

The Premier League returns next weekend and it’s a trip to struggling Fulham on the Saturday for Carrick and his players. The Cityzens then host Sunderland on Sunday.