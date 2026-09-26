How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Mexico is back in action for the first time since the 2026 World Cup when it takes on Colombia on Saturday night in Rafael Márquez’s debut as El Tri manager.

A plan was put in place two years ago for Márquez to succeed former manager Javier Aguirre after the World Cup. Despite his credentials as one of the greatest Mexican players ever and as Barça Atlètic manager in 2023–24, this will be the former center back’s first bite at the apple at the senior level.

Starting his tenure on the right foot is needed to continue harnessing the positive momentum Mexico secured after a strong World Cup performance in the summer.

Still, Colombia is a mighty challenge to start a new era, especially with the memory of a brutal 4–0 defeat in the most recent meeting still fresh. Nestór Lorenzo is stil at the helm despite an underwhelming World Cup elimination, but even without some key players, the South American side has quality all over the pitch and a defined style.

El Tri has lost its four most recent meetings against Colombia dating back to 2010, and it’ll have to play a complete game or Márquez will be doomed to make it five straight defeats against La Sele to start his tenure.

Here’s how you can watch the start of a new era for El Tri on Saturday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Colombia Kick-Off?

Location : Baltimore

: Baltimore Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium

: M&T Bank Stadium Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia on TV and Live Stream

There’s high expectations for the start of Márquez’s era at El Tri’s helm, and the millions of Mexico fans in the United States will be able to catch the action through TUDN USA and Univision.

The game will also be available via streaming in the U.S. through the TUDN App, Univision NOW and ViX.

In Mexico, the opening match of Márquez’s tenure will be broadcasted on national television through Canal 5 and Azteca 7, with fans also able to tune in on TUDN. Claro Sports has rights for an El Tri match for the first time ever, and the game is also available to stream on Azteca Deportes and ViX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX

What’s Next for Mexico, Colombia?

Rafa Márquez (middle) has a busy two-week stretch. | Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico has another three matches on the agenda during the extended international break, allowing Márquez a significant amount of time to lay the foundations of the style he wants to implement.

Games against Peru, the USMNT and Chile are up next for El Tri, scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.

Colombia, meanwhile, will play just two more games during the fall international action. Lorenzo’s side will face Paraguay on Firday, Oct. 2, before wrapping up the first post-World Cup camp with a bout against Peru on Oct. 6.